If you're one of those fine Ford Mustang Mach-E GT owners who love leaving their car in Unbridled mode just to hear it make fun sounds when you drop the hammer, I've got some great news for you. Ford is now officially offering more smiles-per-gallon (erm—kilowatt-hour) with a new over-the-air upgrade for even more power.

The Blue Oval has officially launched its first OTA performance upgrade for the Mustang Mach-E GT, an unlockable 100-pound-feet of torque through a simple download that can be initiated right from your phone. The kicker? It costs just $995.

Get Fully Charged Ford DLC Has Entered The Chat Ford is the latest automaker to ready an over-the-air performance upgrade for its EV, albeit at a price. This downloadable content (DLC) is a sure way of gaining some after-sales income without having to lift a finger at the dealership.

Let's talk numbers. This upgrade brings the Mach-E GT up to a whopping 700 pound-feet of torque, which gets you quite a bit of bragging rights. Maximum power is unchanged at 480 horsepower, but the extra torque makes the GT noticeably quicker. It shaves a half-second off the Mach-E GT's zero-to-60 MPH time. That means a solid 3.3-second sprint to 60 MPH, 0.2 seconds faster than a Tesla Model Y Performance and 0.6 seconds quicker Porsche Macan 4S Electric.

Oh, and it also gets an extra one mile of EPA-rated range versus the MYP—280 vs 279—so, shots fired, Elon.

Now, I know what you're thinking: A thousand bucks isn't exactly chump change. I know some folks feel like this is a big scam and scoff at the idea—I mean, why charge people for extra performance that they can just download? But let's be real, it's rare that you mod a gas-powered car for the same price to get the same results and keep your warranty. $995 (plus tax) starts to feel like a steal.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

Ford also isn't the only automaker to release a purchasable OTA upgrade for its cars.

Tesla has its $2,000 "acceleration boost" upgrade for the Model 3. Polestar offers a $1,195 performance software upgrade for the Polestar 2 which drops its zero-to-60 time from 4.5 to 4.2 seconds by adding 68 horsepower and 15 lb-ft of torque. And then there's Mercedes, which charges EQS owners $2,950 to drop their zero-to-60 MPH time by 0.9 seconds.

These automakers have figured out how to monetize something that drivers value. That's important since aftermarket EV performance companies simply aren't mature enough to battle software-locked BEVs, which, by the way, already feature acceleration that rivals the supercars of yesteryear.

So if you're ready to have that Mustang Mach-E snap some necks like a 2008 Ferrari F430 Scuderia, head on over to your FordPass App and ready your credit card.