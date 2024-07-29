If you’re still caught up in the narrative that electric cars are expensive to purchase, just take a look at some of the used Chevy Bolt EVs on sale right now.

Edmunds’ online marketplace has listed several used 2017, 2018 and 2019 Bolt EVs for under $10,000, which would make it among the most affordable electric hatchbacks to own at the moment. That’s one hell of a deal, reflective of how hot the used EV market is right now.

And the Bolt EV is an objectively better, longer-driving choice than $10,000-ish EVs have been in the past.

Get Fully Charged The used EV market is hot. EVs are losing value way faster than previously thought. That means buyers have several attractive options in the used EV market. The Bolt EV was losing up to 28% value after one year whereas models like the Kia EV6 and Nissan Leaf are losing as much as 33% and 46%, approximately, after 12 months.

Why should you care about used Bolt EVs? Even though the model is discontinued, it remains a compelling option because it ticks several boxes that matter. It has a respectable EPA-rated 259 miles of range from a 66-kilowatt-hour battery. Performance is also sprightly with a 0-60 mph time of 6.5 seconds.

Charging times could have been better, but the now outdated BEV2 platform has its limitations. In InsideEVs’ testing of a 2022 model, Electrify America’s 150 kW charger added 65 miles of range in 25 minutes and 130 miles in 47 minutes. Chevy has capped its DC fast charging rate at 55 kW.

One of the listed dealers told InsideEVs that these prices don't include the $4,000 federal tax credit on used EVs. Revised IRS guidelines now require the credit to be applied at the point of sale, so the prices could be reduced further depending on income eligibility. But it's best to contact your local dealer for more details.

It’s worth noting that these used models have tens of thousands of miles on them already. One of the models listed has over 130,000 miles on it, but the battery health has been rated as “excellent.” Other models with mileage between 70,000-80,000 miles have the battery health rated as “outstanding.”

This basically means the pack is functioning as intended and the degradation is minimal or is happening at the expected rate.

But powertrain details aside, there are more reasons to consider buying a used Bolt EV. It comes with a 10.2-inch touchscreen and an eight-inch digital driver’s display. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, along with SiriusXM radio, HD radio, a Wi-Fi hotspot and more.

General Motors ended the production of the Bolt EV in December 2023 to clear the path for a next-generation Ultium-based model. GM says the next-generation Bolt, which will come only in the slightly more rugged EUV form, would be the most affordable EV when it goes on sale sometime in 2025 or 2026.

Contact the author: suvrat.kothari@insideevs.com