The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is one of our favorite EVs on the market. It looks distinctive. Its compelling combination of driving dynamics and practicality won it a World Car of the Year award. And lease deals that can drive the monthly cost below a Toyota Camry aren’t hurting its appeal.

One of the first questions when buying any EV is how much range it will have. The Ioniq 5 isn’t among the top-range EVs and falls short of Hyundai’s slipperier sedan, the Ioniq 6. But it should still offer more than enough for most buyers.

Gallery: 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5

22 Photos

How much range does a Hyundai Ioniq 5 have?

We have official EPA range numbers for the 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5. The SE Standard Range model with a 58 kWh pack has a range of 220 miles. Other Ioniq 5s use the 77.5 kWh Extended Range pack, which has a range of 260 miles with AWD and a top range of 303 miles with RWD.

We don’t know the final numbers for the refreshed 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 yet. The Ioniq 5 N, with a new 84 kWh battery pack, earned 221 mpg in EPA testing. The 2025 Ioniq 5 is expected to get the larger 84 kWh pack as well, which should lead to modest range increases.

But remember that the Ioniq 5 will deliver less range in the real world

An EV battery's “full charge” is often just 80%. It’s 80% for two main reasons. One is longevity; lithium-ion batteries last longer when not fully charged or completely depleted. The other is logistical. Charging rates slow down dramatically the fuller an EV battery gets. It can take longer to charge from 80-100% than it takes to get from 10-80%. However, when needed, you can charge up to 100%, but doing so at a public charger is not recommended, especially if others are waiting to charge.

Factoring in an 80% charge, the SE Standard Range Ioniq 5 offers 176 miles of range, the AWD Ioniq 5 offers 208 miles and the RWD Ioniq 5 offers 242 miles. The 2025 Ioniq 5 N delivers 177 miles of functional range.

Weather can diminish an Ioniq 5’s range

EVs typically lose a significant amount of range in cold weather. They lose energy primarily by heating the cabin to habitable temperatures and heating the battery to optimal operating temperatures. In Consumer Reports testing, an earlier version of the Ioniq 5 AWD range plummeted to 183 miles when tested at 16ºF, a 28.5% loss from its 256-mile EPA range. The Ioniq 5 delivered 254 miles of range when tested with the temperature in the mid-80s.

To help mitigate this loss, Ioniq 5 owners can preheat the cabin before departure while the vehicle is still on the charger. 2024 and older model owners can’t start battery preconditioning manually, though owners can simulate a charging stop to trick the car into doing so.

A Hyundai Ioniq 5’s range will also vary based on where and how you drive

Where you drive will affect the range of an Ioniq 5. Combustion cars are more efficient on the highway. However, EVs tend to offer a better range in the city. Idling an EV consumes far less energy than in a combustion car. And EVs can use regenerative braking to help top up the battery. EVs struggle to meet EPA range estimates with highway driving.

But, like in combustion cars, how you drive an EV matters. Driving more aggressively and at higher speeds will diminish the range. An Ioniq 5 AWD won’t hit its 260-mile range estimate if it’s being hooned around in Sport Mode and its owner is testing that 4.5-second 0-60 mph time at every stoplight.