The all-new 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 is no stranger to awards, and we can say that we may have seen this coming. We recently reported that there were just three finalists for the 2022 World Car of the Year award, and all three were electric crossovers: the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and Kia EV6.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 was also up for awards in two other categories, including the 2022 World Electric Vehicle of The Year, where it was competing against the Audi E-Tron GT and the Mercedes-Benz EQS, and the World Car Design Of The Year, where other finalists included that E-Tron GT and the Kia EV6.

As you can see from the official tweet above, the World Car Awards (@WorldCarAwards) named the Hyundai Ioniq 5 the first-ever World Electric Vehicle of the Year award winner. However, the electric crossover also won the World Car Design of the Year award.

That said, the biggest news is that the Ioniq 5 won all three awards that it was a finalist for, which means it was also the winner of the overall 2022 World Car of the Year award. To be clear, the overall award is not an EV-specific award, but rather, an award that's available to all cars. Regardless, the finalists and winners for most of this year's awards were EVs.

While it comes as no surprise the innovative and popular Ioniq 5 was the winner of these prestigious awards, they could have easily gone to any of the other compelling candidates. The fact that there are now multiple EVs competing for these awards – not to mention the reality that there are also electric cars and SUVs competing in overall categories – is a testament to the transition that's occurring in the automotive industry.

The list of winners is as follows:

Overall World Car of the Year: Hyundai Ioniq 5

World Electric Vehicle: Hyundai Ioniq 5

World Car Design: Hyundai Ioniq 5

World Performance Car: Audi E-Tron GT

World Luxury Car: Mercedes-Benz EQS

World Urban Car: Toyota Yaris Cross

Do you agree with the World Car Awards' choices? If not, which cars would you crown as the winners in the various categories, and why? Leave us your thoughts in the comment section below.