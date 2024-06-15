Many car enthusiasts are not especially into the Tesla Cybertruck's styling. But even six months after launch, its unique design still has the power to turn heads. Still, in the past few months, the truck has become more commonplace. So many owners are opting to wrap their Cybertruck to differentiate it from that hum drum stainless steel exterior.

After all, what’s the point of having a shockingly designed truck when thousands of others have the exact same shocking design? The most popular wraps are pretty standard fair with elegant but muted colors and shades of grey. In fact, you could argue that a lot of these wraps actually deflect attention rather than attract it.

That’s not the case for the wraps featured here, which are nothing if not attention-grabbing. Some for all the right reasons, others not so much. So let’s take a look at a few of the most insane or insanely cool wraps Cybertruck owners have to offer.

FlexiShield Assassin Red

Reddit user FieldsFury shared these photos of their Cybertruck beautifully wrapped by Sublime Wraps in San Antonio, TX. While we have seen similarly colored wraps as this one, the glossy sheen is what makes this one stand out above the rest.

MadMax C7 Cyberbeast

The photo of this bold lime green Cybertruck was shared by Reddit user EIDuderrrrino and the truck can be regularly seen alongside a similarly wrapped RAM 1500 TRX. The vehicles are owned by Ahmed Mahdi and you can see more about it by visiting his Instagram and social media pages dedicated to his insane Mad Max C7 Corvette. Of course, this Cybertruck is less Mad Max and more Hot Wheels.

Early Review Candidate

This release candidate Cybertruck was spotted being driven by an engineer prior to the vehicle's launch. Twitter user @benditnan captured footage of the truck in front of a Mega Mart in October 2023. We saw some strange and humorous wrap designs from Tesla in the first half of 2023, but this one is much more in line with what an owner might actually want on their Cybertruck.

Rust Wrap

This wrap for rapper T.I. was custom designed and installed by Luxe Concepts. Not every type of vehicle can pull off a rust wrap but we feel it works surprisingly well on the Cybertruck. It really leans into that 1980's dystopian future that CEO Elon Musk wanted to channel in the design.

CyberTron

The famously low-poly Cybertruck is a natural fit for this Tron-inspired design. Reddit User Significant_Key_3758 recently shared this unique truck with the world and we have to appreciate his homage to this beloved classic. Now he just needs to load up a light cycle in the bed to complete the look.

Color Shifting Gold and Violet Wrap

This wonderfully wrapped Cybertruck was captured by Reddit user vaporZERO. Judging from the building exterior and the Texas plates, this appears to be at Tesla's Austin, TX Gigafactory.

Tesla "Cybertrump" Foundation Of America Series

It isn't unusual for owners to use their vehicles to show support for candidates and causes that are important to them.

A simple bumper sticker would have probably been enough, but this Cybertruck owner has dedicated the entire body to this promotion.

Prime Roots Advertisement

This Cybertruck is filled with roast beef, salami, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Hold the mayo. This unique wrap was spotted in Anaheim, CA and is apparently touring the country. While we're sure the deli meat is delicious, very few owners will be considering something similar for their personal vehicle.

Copper Color Shift PPF

After the previous two entries, let's end with this beautifully wrapped truck posted on Reddit by user kbdowner3. The photography and choice of setting may be doing some heavy lifting here, but this copper and green wrap completely transforms the Cybertruck. Rather than a truck built for a dark dystopian future, this truck blends in beautifully with its surroundings and has a welcoming appearance.