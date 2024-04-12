The luxury market doesn’t seem to be affected by the growth slowdown that hit just about every other EV manufacturer out there. At least that’s what Mercedes-AMG, the Affalterbach-based performance-oriented subsidiary of the German automaker is hinting at, seeing how it’s preparing to launch an electric uber-SUV.

The yet-to-be-named super-SUV will sit on Mercedes-AMG’s own EV platform known as AMG.EA and will feature axial flux electric motors manufactured by Yasa, according to a report from Autocar. Yasa is an Oxfordshire-based company that was bought by Mercedes-AMG three years ago.

Get Fully Charged Affordable is not Mercedes-AMG's game Mercedes-AMG, the performance-oriented subsidiary of Mercedes-Benz, is reportedly working on an all-electric super-SUV that could have over 1,000 horsepower. When it debuts in 2026, it will be a direct competitor to the Lotus Eletre and Porsche's upcoming K1 three-row electric SUV. All three are expected to have a starting price of over $100,000 when they go on sale in the United States.

The axial flux motor developed by Yasa for AMG’s upcoming electric cars develops up to 486 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque, all while tipping the scales at just 59 pounds. The platform developed by Mercedes-Benz’s performance-oriented subsidiary is said to support up to four electric motors at once for a quad-motor all-wheel drive configuration. Single- or dual-motor rear-wheel drive is also possible.

With that being said, it’s easy to see how AMG’s upcoming super-SUV, which is said to debut in just two years, could easily surpass the 1,000 hp mark. The unnamed SUV will be Mercedes-AMG’s second mass-produced all-electric model after the yet-to-be-revealed GT 4-door EV which is slated to debut next year.

Both the four-door grand tourer and the uber-SUV will benefit from an 800-volt electrical architecture and a high-performance battery pack featuring unique cell chemistry and silicon anode material from U.S.-based company Sila.

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG Vision AMG Concept

23 Photos

According to Autocar’s sources, the new electric SUV will be previewed by an upcoming concept car, and the series production model will be similar in length to the Vision AMG concept from 2022 pictured above. That means we can expect a length of about 200 inches and a wheelbase of over 118 inches, which would be right in BMW XM territory.

Inside, AMG’s new bespoke electric SUV is said to feature distinct styling compared to Mercedes-Benz’s offerings, as well as a modified version of the MB.OS operating system that’s referred to internally as AMG.OS.

Production of Mercedes-AMG’s first-ever internally developed electric SUV will be handled by the Mercedes-Benz factory in Sindelfingen, Germany, where the upcoming GT 4-door coupe will also be assembled.