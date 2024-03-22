A Tesla Cybertruck owner shares his thoughts about the truck after owning it for a week and driving it 4,500 miles across the country.

You are probably thinking that's an insane amount of miles in just one week and we agree. If he maintained that weekly mileage over the course of the first year, then the Cybertruck would have 234,000 miles on it by this time next year. However, that's unlikely to happen.

The Cybertruck featured here is owned by Kyle Conner from YouTube's Out of Spec channel. He took delivery of the vehicle and almost immediately set out on a race across the country against some other electric pickup trucks (more details on this will be available soon).

Ahead of the big cross-country electric pickup truck race news comes this one-week ownership review of the Cybertruck Cyberbeast. Typically, one week behind the wheel might provide you with a few hundred miles of new truck experience, but here we are talking about 4,500 miles, so what does Kyle think of his new Cybertruck?

He took delivery of the truck in Jacksonville, Florida and drove it to San Diego, California and then back to Colorado. Here are some of the key takeaways in bullet point form:

Eye-catching and unique but draws way too much attention

Not a good-looking vehicle

Very quick. Faster than Kyle's own quad-motor Rivian R1T

Tesla's estimated 300 or so miles of range is way over-exaggerated

The real-world highway range is just over 200 miles

250-260 miles estimated combined range

Claimed to be the world's toughest truck, but Tesla says don't leave bugs on it. What!?!?

The stainless steel's finish looks very uneven. It gets both hot and cold, depending on outdoor conditions.

Looks better dirty than clean.

The rear camera gets dirty easily and basically doesn't function after accumulating too much grime. Lacks a washer.

The power tonneau and vault (truck bed) are some of the truck's best features. Power tonneau operates much better than the one on the Rivian R1T.

The tonneau cover can only be operated a certain amount of times (3 to 4) within a given time period or it might overheat and stop working. The vehicle warns you of this.

Can't CCS charge unless you remove the rear cladding around the wheel well

Love that you can charge other electric cars right from the truck bed with the proper NEMA 14-50 connector

No spare tire, while most other electric trucks do have a spare tire

The single wiper blade works well but it's ugly and there isn't enough windshield washer fluid dispensed

Headlights are not bright enough and snow can completely cover the lights

Frunk is small but its low-access height is convenient

Access into and out of the trunk is great

Really amazing software with zero glitches/faults

Steer-by-wire is incredible in normal driving but it's not good for sporty driving.

The phone charger is a terrible design that doesn't charge the phone well

The ride is too firm

Stability control can't be turned off or down

The sound system is amazing

Interior quality is great

There's that tonneau cover/rearview mirror issue

Averaging under 2 miles per kW

Fast charging speeds should be improved (not as strong of a charging curve as other electric vehicles out there)

We can't say that Kyle is overly impressed by the Cybertruck but he doesn't seem to view it very negatively either. Aside from its range falling quite short of what's advertised and fast charging not where it needs to be, the Cybertruck seems to be about average.

It needs some improvements, which it will probably get over time (the charging has already been improved since the truck launched), to be as good as the other Teslas out there, but even then some issues will remain. For example, the hard-to-clean exterior that's often either very hot or very cold can't be fixed with a software update. And the small frunk likely won't get bigger.

What are your thoughts on Kyle's takeaways after driving the Cybertruck across the country?