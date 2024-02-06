Tesla has slightly increased the price of the Model 3 Long Range AWD version in the U.S., just a few weeks after launching the refreshed "Highland" model.
The Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD now starts at $46,990, which is $1,000 (or 2.2%) more than before. The price of the entry-level RWD version remains the same at $38,990. None of the Model 3s are eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit in 2024, unless, of course, you lease them.
Get Fully Charged
Tesla Model 3 "Highland"
The Tesla Model 3 is the second-most-popular all-electric car in the U.S. (after the Model Y). Its latest version brings a variety of updates, including a revised exterior, updated interior, and slightly more range.
Tesla did not clarify why the price had changed.
The updated Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD has an estimated delivery range of March-April (for new orders), while the RWD version can be delivered in February-March. That's likely due to higher demand for the dual-motor version.
Tesla-focused analytic Troy Teslike (@TroyTeslike / X) also points out that the Fremont factory still might be overwhelmed by the demand for the newly refreshed Model 3 during its ramp-up phase.
Below, we collected pricing data for the Tesla Model 3, alongside the equivalent Model Y for comparison. Because of changes in the federal tax credit, the Model 3 is slightly more expensive to buy than its SUV sibling. Because the tax credit applies to all leased EVs regardless of their battery supply chain, though, it should be cheaper to lease a Model 3 than a Model Y.
Prices
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2024 Tesla Model 3 RWD 18-in
|$38,990
|+$1,640
|N/A
|$40,630
|2024 Tesla Model 3 RWD 19-in
|$40,490
|+$1,640
|N/A
|$42,130
|2024 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 18-in
|$46,990
|+$1,640
|N/A
|$48,630
|2024 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 19-in
|$48,490
|+$1,640
|N/A
|$50,130
|2024 Tesla Model Y RWD 19-in
|$43,990
|+$1,640
|$7,500
|$38,130
|2024 Tesla Model Y RWD 20-in
|$45,990
|+$1,640
|$7,500
|$40,130
|2024 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19-in
|$48,990
|+$1,640
|$7,500
|$43,130
|2024 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 20-in
|$50,990
|+$1,640
|$7,500
|$45,130
|2024 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21-in
|$52,490
|+$1,640
|$7,500
|$46,630
* Tesla adds a destination fee of $1,390 and an order of $250 to all its models for an extra $1,640.
Basic specs
|Model
|Drive
|EPA
Range
|0-60
mph
(sec)
|Top
Speed
(mph)
|2024 Tesla Model 3 RWD 18-in
|RWD
|272 mi*
|5.8
|125
|2024 Tesla Model 3 RWD 19-in
|RWD
|248 mi*
|5.8
|125
|2024 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 18-in
|AWD
|341 mi*
|4.2
|125
|2024 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 19-in
|AWD
|305 mi*
|4.2
|125
|2024 Tesla Model Y RWD 19-in
|RWD
|260 mi*
|6.6
|135
|2024 Tesla Model Y RWD 20-in
|RWD
|242 mi*
|6.6
|135
|2024 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19-in
|AWD
|310 mi*
|4.8
|135
|2024 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 20-in
|AWD
|292 mi*
|4.8
|135
|2024 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21-in
|AWD
|285 mi*
|3.5*
|155
* EPA-estimated range according to Tesla. Range with optional 19-inch or 20-inch wheels according to Tesla estimates. Acceleration includes rollout
