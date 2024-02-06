Tesla has slightly increased the price of the Model 3 Long Range AWD version in the U.S., just a few weeks after launching the refreshed "Highland" model.

The Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD now starts at $46,990, which is $1,000 (or 2.2%) more than before. The price of the entry-level RWD version remains the same at $38,990. None of the Model 3s are eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit in 2024, unless, of course, you lease them.

Get Fully Charged Tesla Model 3 "Highland" The Tesla Model 3 is the second-most-popular all-electric car in the U.S. (after the Model Y). Its latest version brings a variety of updates, including a revised exterior, updated interior, and slightly more range.

Tesla did not clarify why the price had changed.

The updated Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD has an estimated delivery range of March-April (for new orders), while the RWD version can be delivered in February-March. That's likely due to higher demand for the dual-motor version.

Tesla-focused analytic Troy Teslike (@TroyTeslike / X) also points out that the Fremont factory still might be overwhelmed by the demand for the newly refreshed Model 3 during its ramp-up phase.

Below, we collected pricing data for the Tesla Model 3, alongside the equivalent Model Y for comparison. Because of changes in the federal tax credit, the Model 3 is slightly more expensive to buy than its SUV sibling. Because the tax credit applies to all leased EVs regardless of their battery supply chain, though, it should be cheaper to lease a Model 3 than a Model Y.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2024 Tesla Model 3 RWD 18-in $38,990 +$1,640 N/A $40,630 2024 Tesla Model 3 RWD 19-in $40,490 +$1,640 N/A $42,130 2024 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 18-in $46,990 +$1,640 N/A $48,630 2024 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 19-in $48,490 +$1,640 N/A $50,130 2024 Tesla Model Y RWD 19-in $43,990 +$1,640 $7,500 $38,130 2024 Tesla Model Y RWD 20-in $45,990 +$1,640 $7,500 $40,130 2024 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19-in $48,990 +$1,640 $7,500 $43,130 2024 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 20-in $50,990 +$1,640 $7,500 $45,130 2024 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21-in $52,490 +$1,640 $7,500 $46,630

* Tesla adds a destination fee of $1,390 and an order of $250 to all its models for an extra $1,640.

Basic specs

Model Drive EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed

(mph) 2024 Tesla Model 3 RWD 18-in RWD 272 mi* 5.8 125 2024 Tesla Model 3 RWD 19-in RWD 248 mi* 5.8 125 2024 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 18-in AWD 341 mi* 4.2 125 2024 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 19-in AWD 305 mi* 4.2 125 2024 Tesla Model Y RWD 19-in RWD 260 mi* 6.6 135 2024 Tesla Model Y RWD 20-in RWD 242 mi* 6.6 135 2024 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19-in AWD 310 mi* 4.8 135 2024 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 20-in AWD 292 mi* 4.8 135 2024 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21-in AWD 285 mi* 3.5* 155

* EPA-estimated range according to Tesla. Range with optional 19-inch or 20-inch wheels according to Tesla estimates. Acceleration includes rollout

If you are interested in more pricing data, please visit our newly updated comparison sheet.