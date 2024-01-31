Genesis increased its car sales in the U.S. in 2023 to 69,175 units (up 23% year-over-year), including 18,514 in Q4 (up 19%). Hyundai's luxury arm grew in large part due to its all-electric cars, which now represent about 10% of total sales volume.

Get Fully Charged Genesis EV sales surged in 2023 In 2023, Genesis sold more than 6,400 all-electric cars. The lineup includes three models: the GV60, Electrified GV70 and Electrified G80.

According to the data released by the broader Hyundai Motor Company, Genesis's BEV sales in the U.S. amounted to 2,042 units in Q4. That's a new record and an increase of 271% year-over-year. This represents a record 11% share of the total Genesis sales.

In terms of models, the most popular BEV is the E-GMP-based Genesis GV60, which in Q4 noted a record of 1,182 sales (up 115% year-over-year). The Genesis Electrified G80 and Genesis Electrified GV70 noted 145 and 715 units, respectively.

Genesis BEV sales in Q4'2023 (YOY change):

Genesis Electrified G80: 145 (new)

Genesis Electrified GV70: 715 (new)

Genesis GV60: 1,182 (up 115%)

Total: 2,042 (up 271%) and 11% share

Genesis BEV sales in the US - December 2023

In 2023, Genesis sold 6,403 EVs (up 303% year-over-year), accounting for 9.3% of the brand's overall sales.

Genesis BEV sales in 2023 (YOY change):

Genesis Electrified G80: 1,329 (new)

Genesis Electrified GV70: 1,674 (new)

Genesis GV60: 3,400 (up 114%)

Total: 6,403 (up 303%)

For reference, in 2022, Genesis sold 1,590 Genesis GV60s (the other two models are new). By 2030, the brand intends to have a 100% all-electric lineup.

Having the sales numbers for Genesis enables us to calculate the total E-GMP EV sales by the wider Hyundai Motor Group. In total, Hyundai sold 70,314 E-GMP-based EVs, including 46,917 Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6, 19,997 Kia EV6 and EV9 and 3,400 Genesis GV60.