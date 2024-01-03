Hyundai Motor America reported 75,164 vehicle sales in the United States in December, which is up 4.3% year-over-year. That represents Hyundai's 17th month of consecutive growth and the best December ever. In 2023, the brand sold 801,195 vehicles, which is 10.6% more than a year ago. However, the strongest growth was seen in the all-electric car segment, which tripled last month, expanding to over 7% of the brand's total volume.

Get Fully Charged Hyundai electric car sales hit record in 2023 In 2023, sales of Hyundai E-GMP-based electric cars (Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6) in the United States reached a new record of almost 47,000, more than doubling the result from 2022. On top of that comes an undisclosed number of Hyundai Kona Electric.

In December, sales of the Hyundai E-GMP-based all-electric cars—Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6—amounted to 3,261 and 2,056 respectively, for a total of 5,317. That's a 209% increase year-over-year. The share of E-GMP BEVs out of Hyundai's total volume improved to 7.1%, compared to just 2.4% a year ago.

It's worth noting that the Ioniq 5 is still going strong with a 90% increase in sales year-over-year and the Ioniq 6 added an additional 2,056 units, making the two models' overall progress very strong. On top of that comes sales of Hyundai Kona Electric, for which numbers are not available because it's counted together with the internal combustion Kona.

Hyundai BEV sales last month (YOY change):

Hyundai Ioniq 5: 3,261 (up 90%)

Hyundai Ioniq 6: 2,056 (new)

Hyundai Kona Electric: N/A

Total Ioniq family: 5,317 (up 209%) and 7.1% share

Hyundai Ioniq 5/Ioniq 6 sales in the U.S. – December 2023

During the fourth quarter of 2023, Hyundai's E-GMP-based electric car sales amounted to 13,293, which is 196% more than a year ago and 6.5% of Hyundai's total volume.

In 2023, close to 47,000 Hyundai Ioniq 5/Ioniq 6 were sold in the U.S. (up 104% year-over-year, although the Ioniq 6 was not available a year ago). That's almost a 6% share of Hyundai's total sales. We guess that the Kona Electric adds a few thousand as well.

Hyundai BEV sales year-to-date (YOY change):

Hyundai Ioniq 5: 33,918 (up 48%)

Hyundai Ioniq 6: 12,999 (new)

Hyundai Kona Electric: N/A

Total Ioniq family: 46,917 (up 104%) and 5.9% share

For reference, during the 12 months of 2022, the total sales of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 amounted to 22,982, representing about 3.2% of the total volume.

Unfortunately, the official stats do not include the sales results of other plug-in models (like the Santa Fe PHEV and Tucson PHEV), as they are counted together with conventional or non-rechargeable hybrids.

What we do know is that the Santa Fe PHEV and Tucson PHEV also noted strong year-over-year growth in December, by respectively 3,205% and 8,455%, but most likely from a low base in 2022.

The hydrogen fuel cell model, the Hyundai Nexo, noted 25 units sold last month. In 2023, 241 have been delivered, which is 41% less than a year ago.