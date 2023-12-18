The Mercedes-Benz EQS sedan is one of those cars that you know exists out in the world but somehow flies under the radar at all times.

The fact that an entry-level EQS starts at $104,000 might have something to do with it, as well as the fact that fewer than 6,000 units were sold in the United States in the first nine months of 2023.

Get Fully Charged Complimentary charging goes a long way Thanks to two years of complimentary charging from Electrify America, this Mercedes-Benz EQS owner spent just $0.03 per mile to charge his EV. However, it will be interesting to see how the costs will rise after the freebies will expire.

With this less-than-record-breaking sales performance, it’s quite hard to get an idea about what the car is like from an owner’s perspective. Reviews from the press are plentiful, with Motor1.com’s own Jeff Perez getting his hands on a 2022 EQS 580 that made him write the following words: “Questionable looks and pricey add-ons notwithstanding, Mercedes-Benz’s first electric sedan is tech-laden, luxurious, and lovely to drive.”

However, we managed to find someone who bought an EQS and wants to document his ownership experience through YouTube videos. Published on the EQS Owner: Honest Opinions and Helpful Tips channel, the video embedded at the top of this page is a one-year retrospective on owning the German luxury electric sedan.

The car was bought in March 2022 and since then, the owner has driven a little over 13,000 miles during which he paid just $367 to charge the EV. That’s just $0.03 per mile driven, which is an insanely low amount, but we don’t know if that was just for the odd DC fast charging experience or if it includes home charging.

It’s also worth noting that the Mercedes EQS came with two years of free charging on the Electrify America network, so charging costs might go up once the freebies are over.

Talking about freebies, the car came with one year of free online services, but now that 12 months have passed since taking delivery, things like Car-to-X communication, Stolen Vehicle Assistance, Online Music, Remote Vehicle Finder, Weather Forecast, Online Map Updates, and more are waiting to be unlocked after paying a yearly subscription of $150.

All in all, the owner of this EQS 580 seems to like his car very much. He loves the so-called Hyperscreen, which is made up of three individual screens, and says that this feature alone is worth paying the pretty penny that Mercedes is asking for for the EQS.

The quality of the interior, with its impressive ambient lighting, and the massaging, heated, and cooled seats are also among the features that set the German electric sedan apart from its competitors, the owner says in his video.

But can all of this information coming from an owner steer more people toward buying an EQS? Let us know what you think in the comments below.