Rivian, the maker of the all-electric R1T pickup and R1S SUV, is working hard to slash its production costs, ramp up manufacturing, and launch its smaller, more affordable R2 vehicles.

But until all of that happens, its first products are the only thing keeping the company afloat (the electric van included). The R1T in particular has proved to be a compelling choice for both former EV owners and people who are new to the electric game, winning multiple awards since it was launched two years ago.

That said, it’s one thing to get an award from the press and another thing to earn the trust of customers. So what do Rivian owners think of their purchase? Do they regret getting an $80,000+ vehicle? What are their worries?

The video embedded at the top of this page, published by FadCult Media on YouTube last week, tries to answer all of these questions with the help of actual Rivian R1T and R1S owners who turned up to a Rivian fast charging station to top up their EVs’ batteries.

Right off the bat, it looks like everyone who appeared on camera loves their EVs. Some owners used to drive combustion pickups like the Toyota Tundra before going all-electric, others came from hybrids like the Prius, while one Rivian driver said he’s used to the EV experience because his family already has a Tesla.

With this being said, the man who also has a Tesla is the only person in the video who didn’t seem to worry about the charging experience, while the others were understandably a little more range anxious. Mind you, Rivian’s own DC fast charging network was praised by everybody in the video, except for the fact that there are very few stalls nationwide.

However, the deal with Tesla, which will open up the Supercharger network to Rivian owners starting next year, was seen as a really good thing that can only make the experience of owning an EV even better.

As referenced in the video, Rivian is still very much in startup mode, losing about $33,000 per every vehicle sold in the third quarter of this year, but things are improving on the financial front. By contrast, the company lost over $67,000 per vehicle in the first quarter, so in the span of six months it reduced per-vehicle losses by 50 percent.

As for the Tesla Cybertruck, it’s a big no-no, from these owners, at least.

Go ahead and watch the video embedded at the top of this page and let us know what you think in the comments section below.