Rivian R1T and R1S owners will have access to Tesla’s Supercharger network of DC fast chargers in the United States in Canada from 2024 with the help of an adaptor, the American EV adventure vehicle startup has announced.

Furthermore, both the R1T all-electric pickup and the R1S SUV will be fitted with the North American Charging Standard (NACS) connector starting in 2025, eliminating the need for an adaptor.

Rivian’s deal with Tesla also includes vehicles based on the upcoming R2 platform, which will underpin a series of smaller, more affordable EVs set to come to market sometime in 2025-2026.

The maker of the R1T and R1S says that it will continue expanding its proprietary Adventure Network of DC fast chargers nationwide, although it’s unclear at this point what type of plug will be fitted to those stalls going forward. Furthermore, the official press doesn’t mention what will happen with the Rivian Waypoints network of Level 2 chargers that feature J1772 plugs.

We reached out to the EV company for a comment on both of these issues and got the following reply: “We’ll share details about how the NACS will impact future Rivian Adventure Network and Waypoints sites in the future.”

“We’re excited to work with Tesla and to see collaborations like this help advance the world toward carbon neutrality,” said RJ Scaringe, Founder and CEO of Rivian. “The adoption of the North American Charging Standard will enable our existing and future customers to leverage Tesla’s expansive Supercharger network while we continue to build out our Rivian Adventure Network. We look forward to continuing to find new ways to accelerate EV adoption.”

This announcement is the latest in a series of NACS-related news, with Ford being the first company to strike an identical deal with Tesla, followed by General Motors and multiple charging providers and charging tech manufacturers, such as ChargePoint, ABB, Tritium, and Freewire.

“It’s great to see the industry coming together to adopt the North American Charging Standard,” said Rebecca Tinucci, Tesla’s Senior Director of Charging Infrastructure. “By doing so, we’re collectively ensuring all EV drivers have access to easy to use, reliable charging hardware. We look forward to welcoming Rivian owners to thousands of our Superchargers across North America.”

As always, we’d like to know what you think about this, so head over to the comments section below to give us your thoughts.