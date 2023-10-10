Mercedes-Benz reports 71,098 car sales in the United States during the third quarter of 2023 (excluding commercial vans), which is 1.8 percent less than a year ago and the third consecutive quarter of decline. So far this year, car sales amounted to 209,916 (down 1.8 percent as well).

On the other hand, Mercedes-Benz's all-electric car sales significantly increased compared to the previous year.

In Q3, the company sold 10,423 BEVs (up 284 percent year-over-year), which accounts for 14.7 percent of the brand's total volume (compared to 3.8 percent a year ago).

The best-selling electric models during the period were the EQE SUV (3,488) and the EQB (3,270). However, at the same time, we saw that the EQS Sedan noted 35 percent fewer sales than a year ago (1,100 versus 1,701), which suggests weakening, as well as fierce competition in this segment. The EQE SUV and EQS SUV, together with the EQB, are now the main force behind Mercedes-Benz's electrification.

Mercedes-Benz BEV sales in Q3'2023 (YOY change):

EQB: 3,270 (up 342%)

EQE Sedan: 969 (new)

EQE SUV: 3,488 (new)

EQS Sedan: 1,100 (down 35%)

EQS SUV: 1,596 (up 476%)

Total: 10,423 (up 284%) and 14.7% share

Mercedes-Benz BEV sales in the US - Q3 2023

So far this year, Mercedes-Benz electric car sales exceeded 29,000 and 14 percent of the total car volume.

Mercedes-Benz BEV sales in Q1-Q3'2023 (YOY change):

EQB: 6,674 (up 803%)

EQE Sedan: 3,959 (new)

EQE SUV: 6,333 (new)

EQS Sedan: 5,639 (down 2%)

EQS SUV: 7,086 (up 2,458%)

Total: 29,691 (up 339%) and 14.1% share

For reference, in 2022, Mercedes-Benz sold 12,423 electric cars in the US, some 4.3 percent of the total volume (cars).

The year 2023 already brought a significant increase in Mercedes-Benz BEV sales. With additional versions of the existing models (AMG and Maybach), the positive trend should continue. In 2023, the total BEV sales probably will exceed 40,000.

Unfortunately, plug-in hybrid car sales were not reported.