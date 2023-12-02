Hyundai Motor America reported 70,079 vehicle sales in the United States in November (up 10.7% year-over-year), which is the 16th month of consecutive growth. So far this year, the brand sold 726,031 vehicles, over 11% more than a year ago. And there's even better news for the Korean giant on the electric front.

Last month, sales of the Hyundai E-GMP-based all-electric cars—Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6—amounted to 2,372 and 1,386 respectively, for a total of 3,758. That's a 216% increase year-over-year. The share of E-GMP BEVs out of Hyundai's total volume improved to 5.4%, compared to 1.9% a year ago.

On top of that comes sales of Hyundai Kona Electric—for which numbers are not available because it's counted together with the internal combustion engine Kona—was recently rated at 261 miles of EPA Combined range.

The positive sales numbers reveal a continued success streak for Hyundai, its corporate cousin Kia and its luxury division Genesis in the EV world. While other automakers have been struggling with production and demand, leading many to doubt the near-term future of EVs, the Hyundai Motor Group sales have been undaunted. Furthermore, the company is moving forward with big plans for battery and EV plants, more electric models and updated tech.

Hyundai BEV sales last month (YOY change):

Hyundai Ioniq 5: 2,372 (up 99%)

Hyundai Ioniq 6: 1,386 (new)

Hyundai Kona Electric: N/A

Total Ioniq family: 3,758 (up 216%) and 5.4% share

Hyundai Ioniq 5/Ioniq 6 sales in the U.S. – November 2023

So far this year, more than 41,000 Hyundai Ioniq 5/Ioniq 6 were sold in the US (up 96 percent year-over-year, although the Ioniq 6 was not available a year ago).

Hyundai BEV sales year-to-date (YOY change):

Hyundai Ioniq 5: 30,657 (up 44%)

Hyundai Ioniq 6: 10,943 (new)

Hyundai Kona Electric: N/A

Total Ioniq family: 41,600 (up 96%) and 5.7% share

For reference, during the 12 months of 2022, the total sales of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 amounted to 22,982, representing about 3.2 percent of the total volume.

Unfortunately, the official stats do not include the sales results of other plug-in models (like the Santa Fe PHEV and Tucson PHEV), as they are counted together with conventional or non-rechargeable hybrids.

The hydrogen fuel cell model, the Hyundai Nexo, noted 20 units sold last month. So far this year, 216 have been delivered, which is 44 percent less than a year ago.