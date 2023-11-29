With just one day left until the heavily anticipated Tesla Cybertruck delivery event, more details are starting to spill online about the angular pickup. Those now include trim levels, 3D visualizations and more about the "Beast Mode" function, all courtesy of one intrepid software developer.

Thanks to a dev who goes by the name @olympusdev_ on X, we get an early look at how the so-called Beast Mode will be promoted in the manufacturer’s mobile app, as well as the differences between what appears to be two different trim levels: Base and Luxury.

Starting with the Beast Mode animation (embedded below), we see something similar to what Tesla used on its EVs’ screens when engaging Ludicrous Mode. The truck appears to enter a triangular speed tunnel before increasing its speed—digitally, at least.

As for the different trim levels, the Base version looks like it will be offered with smaller-sized wheels, while the Luxury variant might come with larger wheels and the patented black covers that were first seen on the concept Cybertruck back in 2019. This goes hand in hand with the multiple prototypes that were spotted wearing all sorts of wheel and tire combinations.

Additionally, there’s a reference to a Hella lightbar accessory that can apparently be fitted to either trim level. By the looks of it, it’s the same slim LED lightbar that was first seen on a release candidate unit in Mexico a while back.

While none of this is official, it’s worth noting that this information has been extracted from the official Tesla smartphone app version number 4.27.3, and seeing how deliveries of the truck are just around the corner, it makes sense that what we see here will eventually make it to a public release of the app. However, until that happens, we recommend you take it with a grain of salt.

Elon Musk mentioned during The Joe Rogan Experience podcast last month that the Cybertruck will be capable of going from 0 to 60 miles per hour in under 3 seconds with Beast Mode enabled, all while weighing between 6,000 and 7,000 pounds, according to the EV maker’s head honcho.

Go ahead and browse through @olympusdev_’s findings and let us know what you think in the comments.