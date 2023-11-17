Say hello to the 2025 Cadillac Optiq, the automaker's latest all-electric model after the Lyriq, Celestiq, and Escalade IQ.

Described as a luxury compact SUV, the Cadillac Optiq will slot below the Lyriq and will act as the entry-level model for the brand's EV lineup in North America.

Cadillac hasn't said much else about its new EV other than the fact its "spirited driving dynamics are designed to appeal to global luxury customers." The automaker noted that additional details, features, and pricing will be unveiled next year.

The two images released by Cadillac reveal the exterior design of the Optiq in the Sport trim level, and the fact it's labeled a 2025 model suggests it will launch sometime in 2024. It remains to be seen if GM will be able to pull that off given the difficulties it has when it comes to ramping up production of the Lyriq.

From a styling standpoint, the Optiq looks quite similar to the Lyriq, sharing the same design language with the larger electric crossover. However, it gets different details such as smaller upper and lower grilles, different headlights and taillights, a unique C-pillar treatment, and more.

If you feel like you've seen the Optiq before, your memory does not fail you. The vehicle's design was first uncovered in China in August by the country's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The U.S.-spec Cadillac Optiq looks identical with the China-spec model, but we're not so sure if the powertrain specifications will be the same.

In China, the Cadillac Optiq will be available with either single- or dual-motor Ultium Drive powertrains and Ultium batteries. There will be two rear-drive powertrains with 201 horsepower (150 kilowatts) or 241 hp (180 kW), and an all-wheel-drive powertrain making 283 hp (211 kW) and 343 pound-feet of torque.

Built on a variant of GM's BEV3 platform shared with the Chevrolet Equinox EV, Buick Electra E5, and Buick Electra E4, the Cadillac Optiq is not that much smaller than the Lyriq.

It's 189.8 inches long, 75.3 inches wide, and 64.7 inches high, while its 116.3-inch wheelbase is exactly the same as that of the Equinox EV, Electra E5, and Electra E4. For comparison, the Cadillac Lyriq is 196.7 inches long, 77.8 inches wide, and 63.9 inches high, with a wheelbase of 121.8 inches.

Expect the 2025 Cadillac Optiq to be more affordable than the 2024 Cadillac Lyriq, which starts at $58,590 (including destination). Exactly how much cheaper the Optiq will be is anyone's guess, but don't get your hopes up too high as even the 210-hp Chevy Equinox 2RS FWD launch model is priced from $48,995 – and the Optiq is a more upscale model.