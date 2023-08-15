Fresh photos of a new Ultium-based Cadillac electric SUV have surfaced in China, providing the best look yet at the vehicle called Optiq.

Published by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (via GM Authority) as part of the model's homologation process, the photos depict the Optiq's more powerful dual-motor AWD variant – the single-motor RWD trim was previewed last month by MIIT.

As you can imagine, the Optiq AWD looks identical with its RWD sibling, with badging being the only visible difference. That being said, this new set of images reveals some details of the electric SUV's Sport trim level (the vehicle painted in blue) for the first time.

We can notice the new front grille panel that features a diamond-cut triangular pattern and its own lighting signature, similar to that of the Lyriq Sport; the Optiq Sport also gets a new two-tone wheel design.

The Cadillac Optiq is marginally smaller than the Lyriq, with which it shares the design language. It's wheelbase is slightly shorter at 114.7 inches versus the Lyriq's 121.8 in. The Optiq is also 6.9 in shorter at 189.8 in and slightly lower than the Lyriq at 64.6 in.

The photos are accompanied by the first technical details of the Optiq AWD, which features a 143-kilowatt (192-horsepower) electric motor on the front axle, and a second 68-kW (91-hp) motor on the rear axle.

That's good for a combined 211 kW (283 hp), which is the same output offered by the Buick Electra E5 Avenir that offers AWD as standard. This goes to show that both models use the same dual-motor system with a combined torque rating of 343 pound-feet. That shouldn't be surprising as both Buick Electra E5 and Cadillac Optiq are built on a variant of the GM BEV3 platform.

The Cadillac Optiq is expected to make its official world debut in the second half of the year in China, where the market launch is likely to take place before the end of the year. The Optiq will be built by the SAIC-GM joint venture.

As for its US avaiability, nothing is confirmed yet, although two things point to the Optiq eventually making it stateside as a sidekick to the Cadillac Lyriq. First, Cadillac filed paperwork with the US Patent and Trademark Office to secure the Simboliq, Optiq, and Celestiq names in July 2020; and second, a Cadillac prototype bearing striking resemblances to the Optiq was recently spotted in the US.