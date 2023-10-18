Porsche reports that its global car sales during the third quarter of 2023 amounted to 75,368 (down 0.4% year-over-year), while the total volume after nine months stands at 242,722 (up 9.6 percent year-over-year).

The German brand revealed also that the all-electric Porsche Taycan (all versions: Taycan, Taycan Cross Turismo, and Taycan GTS) noted 9,894 sales, which is 60 percent more than a year ago and the best result since Q4 2021 when we saw a record of 12,656 units.

The Taycan, which is Porsche's first and only all-electric model was in a downward trend (year-over-year) for well over a year, with a bottom of 6,196 units in Q3 2022. It seems that the supply chain issues, which limited production, were solved.

Last quarter, the Taycan accounted for over 13 percent of all Porsche sales. That's a good result for a single model. However, to improve the electrification rate, Porsche will have to launch something "more mainstream," like the upcoming all-electric Porsche Macan model.

Porsche BEV sales in Q3'2023 (YOY change):

Porsche Taycan Sales in Q3 2023

So far this year, Porsche Taycan global sales amounted to 27,885 (up 11 percent year-over-year), which is 11.5 percent of the total volume. That's more than in the case of Panamera (26,779).

Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG, commented on the result: “Since its market launch in 2019, the Taycan has been a success story. This year, we expect a significant increase in sales compared to the previous year – despite challenges in the supply chain and a different development of the BEV markets in the world regions.”

Porsche BEV sales in Q1-Q3'2023 (YOY change):

Taycan: 27,885 (up 11%) and 11.5% share

For reference, in 2022, Porsche delivered 34,801 all-electric cars (down 16 percent year-over-year), which was 11.2% of the total volume.

Cumulatively, Porsche sold more than 123,000 Taycans globally. The current rate, assuming some improvements throughout the year, indicates that the brand is on track to achieve 35,000-40,000 units in 2023.

Porsche does not report the number of plug-in hybrid sales (Cayenne and Panamera) but we guess they would also have a noticeable share of the total volume (potentially several percent of the total volume).