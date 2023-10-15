During the third quarter of 2023, Porsche delivered 19,988 cars in the United States, which is 20.5 percent more than a year ago and the second-strongest quarterly result in the company's history. The year-to-date result is 56,323 (up 15 percent year-over-year).

Porsche's all-electric car sales also improved (finally, after six consecutive quarters of year-over-year decline).

In Q3, Porsche sold 2,050 Taycan electric cars (all versions), which is 55 percent more than a year ago. The Taycan accounted for slightly more than 10 percent of the brand's total volume.

The recent increase in sales probably means that the German brand solved most of its supply chain issues. The next few quarters will show whether the trend will remain positive.

One thing to note is that since the market launch of Porsche Taycan in late 2019 a lot has changed. Especially in terms of competition, as there are many new high-end BEVs (even some internal competition from the Volkswagen Group's Audi, which offers the Audi e-tron GT).

Porsche BEV sales in Q3'2023 (YOY change):

Taycan: 2,050 (up 55%) and 10.3% share

Porsche Taycan sales in the US in Q3 2023

So far this year, Porsche Taycan sales in the US exceeded 5,200 units - that's over nine percent of the total volume. Plug-in hybrid sales were not revealed.

Porsche BEV sales in Q1-Q3'2023 (YOY change):

Taycan: 5,212 (down 10%) and 9.3% share

For reference, in 2022, Porsche Taycan deliveries in the US amounted to 7,271 (10.4 percent of the total). The best year was 2021 with 9,419 units and a 13.5 percent share in the brand's total sales. Cumulatively, Porsche Taycan deliveries exceeded 26,000 (since Q4 2019).

If the rebound will continue, Porsche should be able to sell more Taycans this year than in 2022, which require at least 2,060 units in Q4.

In the not-too-distant future, the Porsche Taycan (Taycan, Taycan Cross Turismo, and Taycan Sport Turismo) will be joined by a higher-volume, all-electric Porsche Macan. InsideEVs recently had an opportunity to check out a prototype version of this model.

Porsche offers also plug-in hybrid versions of the Panamera and Cayenne models, but they are counted together with non-rechargeable versions, so we don't know the exact sales volume.

Detailed results: