California-based automaker Lucid Motors is a technological powerhouse in the EV sector. The Lucid Air Grand Touring sedan produces 819 horsepower and can travel 516 miles on a single charge, per the EPA. Some entities have taken note of Lucid's advancements, and one of which was the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Lucid's current primary manufacturing site (AMP-1) is located in Casa Grande, Arizona, and its construction was completed in December 2020. In February 2022, Lucid and Saudi Arabia made a manufacturing location deal, and its government saw this as a beneficial opportunity to electrify its fleet. Within the manufacturing deal, Saudi Arabia said it would buy between 50,000 and 100,000 of Lucid's EVs.

Lucid says its upcoming Saudi Arabia facility will eventually build 155,000 cars annually. This 155,000 figure is far from Lucid's current 2023 production forecast of around 10,000 vehicles. However, Lucid is only building its high-end Air sedan at the moment. By the time Lucid can reach its 155,000 annual target, the firm should be well into its Gravity SUV production phase. Moreover, Lucid will likely be working on its more mass-market $50,000 EV.

Regardless, Lucid has been working on completing its final assembly facility in King Abdullah Economic City. It is positioned on the Red Sea, opposite the Arabian Peninsula from Abu Dhabi and Qatar. Located close to the King Abdullah Port on the sea, the automaker can take advantage of the Suez Canal, allowing for easy exports to the European market.

King Abdullah Economic City is one of Saudi Arabia's four economic zones. By being in these economic zones, Lucid is granted an array of benefits, including "ease of access to permits licenses related to establishing and doing businesses." Lucid recently received one of these licenses; therefore, the facility is ready to hit the ground running.

Lucid's Saudi facility will accept pre-manufactured vehicles from its AMP-1 manufacturing site, but the firm says it will eventually allow for "production of complete vehicles." The EV manufacturer is set to commence mass production there next year.