Italian Bike Specialist 3T Unveils New Exploro RaceMax Boost X20

A growing trend among for-sport electric bicycles like e-MTBs and electric road bikes has been trading extra motor power for lighter weight and more natural pedal assistance. We're seeing this in new e-bike motors like the Bosch Performance Line SX, TQ Harmonic Pin Ring System, and the Mahle X20. Now, more and more high-end e-bikes with an eye on sporty riding are adopting these systems.

An excellent example of this is the recently launched 3T Exploro RaceMax Boost X20, a lightweight electric gravel bike from Italian bike specialist 3T. Here, the bike is all about providing an authentic riding experience in a lightweight package. The limited edition version of this e-bike, dubbed the 1961, pays homage to 3T's founding year. Even more fittingly, the Exploro RaceMax Boost X20 1961 is produced and assembled in the brand's factory in Torino, Italy. The bike was proudly displayed at Eurobike 2023, and is adorned in a striking orange colorway with "Tecno Turbo Torino," the brand's name spelled out, boldy printed onto the frame.

As mentioned earlier, the 3T Exploro RaceMax Boost X20 is all about providing a seamless and lightweight riding experience. It does this by making use of the ultra-lightweight Mahle X20 rear hub. With just 250 watts on tap, it offers just enough torque (55 Newton-meters, or about 38.5 pound-feet) to flatten even the steepest hills. The battery consists of a Mahle IX250, with a capacity of just 236-watt-hours. As such, expect to put in the legwork if you want to cover a lot of ground. Nevertheless, there's an optional range-extender that can be housed in the bottle cage for extra mileage.

The 3T Exploro RaceMax Boost has proven itself as an acclaimed player in the bike space, as it already holds RedDot Design Awards thanks to the performance it provides on both road and light off-road terrains. The e-bike version rocking the Mahle X20 system features the same dimensions, as 3T has managed to integrate the battery very sleekly within the bike's downtube. All wires and cables are also neatly tucked away from view.

Of course, when it comes to pricing, expect a high-end bit of kit like this to command quite a tidy sum. Prices for the new electric gravel bike start at $7,999, with multiple configurations available in the brand's website linked below.