Check Out This Homemade Bike Cabin For Off-The-Grid Adventures

Bike camping is undoubtedly a fun and exciting way to decompress over the weekend, while at the same time enjoying the tranquility of nature. Preparing for a bike camping trip can be quite challenging, too, especially if you're one who finds it difficult to pack light. While there are indeed new campers designed specifically to be towed by e-bikes, they can be very expensive, so much so that they're out of the budget of most riders.

A YouTube video posted by Jack Steward under his channel called Tiny Cabin Life presents an ingenious solution to those looking to go off-the-grid on their bike. A quick visit to his YouTube channel shows that Jack has quite the knack for building tiny cabins designed to be towed by cars. His newest invention is the first time he's made one designed to be towed by an e-bike, and it certainly look like quite the cozy bit of kit.

A story by Electrek goes into great detail on Jack's adventure with his new Bike Cabin. For starters, Jack certainly had to design the Bike Cabin to be much smaller than usual. With dimensions of just 3.5 by eight feet, it's just the right size to fit one adult, as well as his furry friend, Ellie. Other than its diminutive size, the Bike Cabin is pretty well equipped for an off-the-grid lifestyle. It gets three windows complete with mosquito netting, and even a sloping roof to prevent rain water buildup on top. The cabin gets electric lighting, charming lanterns on the outside, and even a little stove for cooking food.

The Bike Cabin looks to have been constructed atop a metal frame with axles to serve as solid underpinnings for the structure. It rolls on two small bike wheels, making it easy for a powerful electric bike like the Engwe fat-tire e-bike he uses in the video. Once propped up at the campsite, the cabin has jacks on all four corners to keep it stable. Other interesting features found in Jack's Bike Cabin include two fans, a memory foam mattress, and even a camp chair and table that can be propped up outside.

Jack's Bike Cabin is proof that exploring the great outdoors on an e-bike doesn't need to be super expensive. With just stuff you can pick up at your local scrap yard or hardware store, as well as some elbow grease and creativity, the sky's the limit when it comes to preparing for your next adventure.