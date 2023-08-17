New Mihogo Mini E-Bike Proves That Bigger Isn’t Always Better

When it comes to electric bikes designed for personal urban mobility, the saying “bigger is better” doesn’t usually apply. After all, e-bikes are all about saving space, convenience, and efficiency. As such, e-bike makers are constantly trying to make their bikes lighter, smaller, more efficient, and easier to use. That being said, it’s easy to see why bikes like the Mihogo Mini are attractive to a wide range of e-bike riders.

The Mihogo Mini is a new electric bike that just made its debut on the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo. The e-bike, as its name suggests, is very small – much smaller than what we usually see in the e-bike scene. It tips the scales at just 19 kilograms, and according to the manufacturer, can be folded as small as a suitcase in just ten seconds. This means that it can very easily be stowed in the back of even a small car or hatchback.

Interestingly, despite its diminutive proportions, the Mihogo Mini is quite a zippy machine. Its rear hub-mounted electric motor dishes out 350 watts of power, giving the bike a top speed of 35 kilometers per hour (22 miles per hour). Even more impressively, Mihogo claims a real-world range of up to 100 kilometers (62 miles) on a single charge, thanks to a large battery mounted behind the seat tube. In total, this battery offers 768 watt-hours of capacity.

Mihogo has adopted a unique design when it comes to maximizing the mini’s small stature. The arching frame can be decked out in all sorts of accessories – including a child seat, front luggage rack, and frame-mounted bags. Overall, this petite e-bike can carry up to 200 kilograms. On top of all that, Mihogo has fitted the Mini with a 2.4-inch handlebar-mounted display that offers the rider a breadth of riding information. It’s also dust and waterproof as certified by its IP65 rating.

As stated earlier, Mihogo has mounted a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo, where the company has raised $341,038 HKD, or about $43,573 USD. Early bird promos for the Mihogo Mini consist of sizable discounts to the little e-bike. The Mini 1 is offered for just $399 USD, as against the standard price of $799 USD. Meanwhile, the top-range Mini Pro 1 is offered for just $449 USD, as against the retail price of $899 USD. As is the case with all Indiegogo campaigns, it’s important to exercise caution before pledging any amount of money. That said, for more information, feel free to check out the Mihogo Mini on Indiegogo through the link below.