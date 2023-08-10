French Bike Brand Vitus Introduces E-Mythique LT E-MTB

French bicycle brand Vitus traces its roots back to the 1970s where it made high-performance frames out of lugged and bonded aluminum. Notably, it was also one of the pioneers of the use of carbon fiber in the cycling industry. In line with the times, Vitus has also entered the e-bike scene, and recently launched a new electric mountain bike called the E-Mythique LT.

The E-Mythique LT was designed as a more rugged and capable version of its non-electric sibling of the same name bar the “LT” moniker. In the case of the e-bike, LT stands for long travel, and this is emphasized by the bikes suspension travel of 170 millimeters up front and 160 millimeters at the back. It also gets a mullet setup—29-inch wheel up front and a 27.5-inch wheel at the back—for more agile handling. Thanks to this, the E-Mythique LT adopts more modern enduro geometry, making it a capable all-rounder for all sorts of trails.

On the technology side of the story, Vitus keeps the prices of the E-Mythique LT down low thanks in part to its partnership with Chinese e-bike system specialist Bafang. All three variations of the E-Mythique LT are rocking the Bafang M510 mid-drive unit, providing a maximum torque rating of 95 Newton-meters. According to Vitus, the company worked hand-in-hand with Bafang to tailor the M510 to suit the E-Mythique LT, by “cherry-picking the best features” for the high-performance e-MTB.

Battery tech consists of a 630-watt-hour battery pack. Now, Vitus doesn’t give any range estimates here, but it’s important to note that this is a marginally smaller battery than those found in other e-bikes. Regardless, when you consider the price, it’s easily forgivable. The bike also incorporates a display unit that allows you to select between five ride modes consisting of Eco, Eco Plus, Trail, Boost, and Race. All modes can be selected on the fly, allowing riders to change up their riding styles with the push of a button.

Vitus offers the E-Mythique in three variants, all of which priced very affordably, considering the features and components they bring to the table. The most affordable model, the LT VR, retails for just $3,699 USD. It gets SR Suntour suspension and a Microshift drivetrain. Meanwhile, the LT VRS is more premium at $4,199 USD, and is packing a Sram drivetrain. Lastly, the top-tire LT VRX retails for $4,599 USD, and offers RockShox suspension and a Sram GX and NX Eagle drivetrain.