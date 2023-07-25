Chinese Tech Giant Xiaomi Presents New Electric Scooter 4 Go In Europe

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has established itself as a dominant player in the rapidly growing e-mobility industry. From its electric bicycles to its electric scooters, and even quirky vehicles like an electric go kart and monowheel, a lot of Xiaomi’s personal mobility devices are both fun, and in a way, practical to city dwellers.

With that in mind, Xiaomi continues to expand its already expansive lineup of personal mobility devices. Over in Europe, the brand has launched its newest scooter, the Electric Scooter 4 Go. Following in the footsteps of its bigger siblings, the 4 Pro, 4 Ultra, and 4 Lite, the 4 Go is the lightest and most accessible e-scooter in Xiaomi’s 4 range, and it does this by dialing down the features ever so slightly, making it a simple, no-frills e-scooter that still boasts an intuitive level of connectivity.

Let’s dive straight into its performance. The Xiaomi 4 Go is powered by a front hub-mounted electric motor with a nominal output of 250 watts. Peaking out at 450 watts, it affords the scooter a top speed of 20 kilometers per hour or 12.5 miles per hour. Like its more premium siblings, it also gets three driving modes – pedestrian, standard, and sport.

As for the battery, the 4 Go is rocking a smaller 165-watt-hour (7.6 Amp-hour) battery pack, which is largely responsible for its lighter weight. Despite the smaller battery, Xiaomi claims a rather impressive range of 18 kilometers – 11.25 miles – on a single charge. For reference, the more premium Xiaomi 4s claim 12.5 miles of range. Nevertheless, the 4 Go is markedly lighter, tipping the scales at just 13.7 kilograms, and folding down compact enough to fit in the back of a small hatchback.

I mentioned earlier that the Xiaomi 4 Go is a stripped down version of its techie siblings. While this is true in terms of performance and range, Xiaomi has still thrown in some impressive tech. It gets Bluetooth integration, as well as compatibility with the Mi Home mobile application.

As is the case with most consumer electronics, pricing varies heavily on your location. Initially launched in the European market, you can score deals as low as 299 Euros (or about $330 USD) depending on where you look. French e-mobility publication Clean Rider highlights a deal from Dealabs in particular. Nevertheless, it’s a good idea to be on the lookout for good deals on Xiaomi’s e-scooters if you’re interested in getting one of these.