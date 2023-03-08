Xiaomi Unveils The New Electric Scooter 4 Ultra

Xiaomi, a Chinese electronics and lifestyle brand, has established dominance in the e-mobility sector with its lineup of impressive e-scooters and electric bicycles. Showing no signs of slowing down, Xiaomi has released its newest high-power e-scooter, the 4 Ultra.

Sitting at the top of Xiaomi's electric scooter lineup, the 4 Ultra takes a more premium approach following the tire tracks of the 4 Pro before it. It features a more powerful motor, longer range, and finally, a front and rear suspension system. Thanks to this, the scooter is able to tackle urban terrain much more effectively, while offering a much more stable and comfortable ride. The scooter rolls on 10-inch wheels shod in DuraGel tires which are wider than those of the 4 Pro. They also feature puncture-resistance and self-sealing technology.

The Electric Scooter 4 Ultra also ups the ante in terms of performance. With nearly one kilowatt (940 watts, to be precise) of peak power, it churns out more than enough power for most urban riders. It does this through a 500W hub motor mated to a controller that offers four riding modes—pedestrian, standard, sport, and sport plus. Nevertheless, top speed remains capped at 15.6 miles per hour (25 kilometers per hour).

With added kick, Xiaomi also had to fit a larger battery to offer respectable range. Now, thanks to a new 561-watt-hour battery pack housed within the floorboard, the 4 Ultra can travel a claimed 44 miles (70 kilometers) on a single charge, provided you ride in "optimum conditions." It comes packaged with a small 2-amp charger, and thus, takes quite a long time to charge—six-and-a-half hours, according to reports.

Unsurprisingly, an electric scooter packing this much performance and range won't be a lightweight machine. It tips the scales at 25 kilograms, putting it at par with some electric bikes of similar performance. Nevertheless, it's much cheaper than most other e-bikes, retailing for the equivalent of $1,068 USD, or 999 Euros. The Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra is expected to hit stores in April, 2023.