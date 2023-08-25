UK Brand Mycle Launches New Cargo E-Bike

In Europe, electric cargo bikes are gaining popularity as viable alternatives to cars on a daily basis. There are lots of new e-bike models designed specifically to carry lots of cargo. Case in point: the new and improved Cargo electric bike from British e-bike specialist Mycle. Let's take a closer look at what this affordable electric cargo bike brings to the table.

The new Mycle Cargo e-bike boasts a slew of exciting enhancements. These improvements encompass a fresh color option, enhanced components, and a comprehensive selection of optional accessories designed to make the Cargo the ideal urban companion. Notably, the Cargo now stops at a dime thankt to Tektro disc brakes. Moreover, the digital display now comes as a standard feature. This display serves as an intuitive tool, providing real-time information including speed, distance, and access to five distinct assistance levels.

Engineered to seamlessly accommodate both passenger and cargo conveyance, the Cargo preserves its adaptable front and rear racks, seamlessly compatible with an array of accessories from the Mycle range as well as third-party products. Boasting a substantial rear rack load capacity of 125 kilograms, the Cargo stands ready for customization, whether for child seating, cargo baskets, deckpads, and many more.

The scope of the Mycle accessory range has also been widened to incorporate the WeatherShield – a direct response to the desires voiced by the Mycle community for a comprehensive protective enclosure. The WeatherShield showcases a weather-resistant design, complete with windproof and waterproof attributes, alongside transparent side panels and attention-catching reflective strips for extra visibility.

In terms of its performance attributes, the Cargo comes outfitted with a 250-watt hub motor featuring five varying levels of pedal assistance. The integration of a seven-speed Shimano drivetrain ensures a optimized pedaling alongside the motor. Battery-wise, a 15 amp-hour battery offers a range of up to 60 kilometers (37 miles); however, for those requiring extended range, riders are presented with the choice of adding a secondary battery, doubling the capacity to 120 kilometers (75 miles).

The use of an aluminum frame helps to reduce weight, while a low standover height and flexible handlebar design assure rider comfort and confidence. The bike is also outfitted with smoothly integrated front and rear lighting, as well as three-inch CST tires. The Mycle Cargo is available in three different colors: speckled white, black, and the new Canary Yellow. The 60-kilometer (37 miles) version costs £2,299 or about $2,889 USD, while the extended-range version costs £2,799 ($3,518 USD).