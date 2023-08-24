Check Out The New Raleigh Stride 3 Electric Cargo Bike

Electric cargo bikes are reshaping the way a lot of people get around in the city. Not just individuals, but families, too, can benefit from the growing e-bike trend. As more and more people hit the road on e-bikes, more and more e-bike manufacturers produce models that are increasingly versatile and capable. A good example of this is the new Stride 3 e-cargo bike from Raleigh.

The UK bike brand has been around for quite some time, and has always managed to do an excellent job in keeping up with the latest trends in the cycling industry. The new Stride 3 capitalizes on a growing cargo bike segment, and is capable of carrying your kids to school and doing some grocery shopping on the way back home. According to Raleigh, the Stride 3's front-mounted storage bucket can carry up to 100 kilograms, making it ideal for carrying kids, your pets, and shopping or picnic supplies. Furthermore, you can install up to four child seats complete with seatbelts.

When compared to its sibling the Stride 2, the Stride 3 boasts extra stability and carrying capabilities thanks to its three-wheeled setup. Furthermore, the bike's 525-watt-hour battery pack is capable of providing up to 40 miles on a single charge, more than enough for a day's worth of errands around the city. On the performance side of things, the Stride 3 relies on a Bosch Performance CX Cargo motor with a respectable 85 Newton-meters of torque on demand. The bike equips an Enviolo Cargo stepless shifting hub, providing even smoother power delivery with every pedal stroke.

Other convenience-focused amenities include a full lighting system from bands like Hermanns and AXA, as well as full coverage mudguards. The bike also gets an ART AXA Solid ring lock for extra security, as well as a MIK-compatible rear carrier that can haul an additional 25 kilograms of load. Overall, the Raleigh Stride 3 is a rather heavy-duty cargo machine, as it's equipped with a steel frame, and tips the scales at a hefty 75 kilograms.

When it comes to pricing and availability, the Raleigh Stride 3 is now on sale in the UK for a price of £5,950 ($7,566 USD). While the price is indeed premium, it's worth noting that Raleigh designed the Stride 3 to be a replacement for your car on a near-daily basis. For more info about the new Raleigh Stride 3, as well as all the other bikes on offer by the British brand, feel free to visit the brand's official website linked below.