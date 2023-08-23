Aventon Gears You Up For The Daily Commute With New Soltera.2 E-Bike

Electric bicycles are picking up steam all over the world, with more and more people relying on them for their daily commutes, as opposed to driving their cars or taking public transport. While electric cargo bikes are all the rage for folks with lots of cargo, there's no denying the simple and no-frills nature of a standard commuter bike. Case in point: the new Aventon Soltera.2.

California-based e-bike specialist Aventon is a brand we've talked about quite a lot in the past, and it goes without saying that the brand's wide selection of e-bikes resonates well with a lot of bikers. Its newest model, the Soltera.2, is an evolution of the first-generation Soltera, and retains its accessible and barebones nature. Sold in both step-through and step-over configurations, the Soltera.2 is easy to ride for riders of all shapes and sizes.

Diving right into the bike's technology, the new Soltera.2 is powered by a 36-volt brushless rear hub motor with a nominal output of 350 watts. Thanks to a torque sensor, it provides seamless pedal assistance tailored to every pedal stroke. Out of the box, the bike is a Class-2 e-bike with a top speed limited to 20 miles per hour on pedal assist mode. Through the app, however, you can adjust settings to offer more performance – i.e., a a top speed of 25 miles per hour making it a Class-3 e-bike.

The bike's battery consists of a removable lithium-ion battery pack made up of LG cells. Compliant with the UL 2849 safety standard, Aventon claims a range of up to 46 miles on a single charge, although this would ultimately depend on your riding style, terrain, and other variables. On top of all that, users can customize settings and choose between four pedal assist modes – Eco, Tour, Sport, and Turbo.

Last but not least, the Aventon Soltera.2 is equipped with integrated lights front and rear. There are even turn indicators for added safety, instilling confidence in riders who wish to venture out after the sun has set. For all that kit, Aventon is asking for just $1,399 USD, complete with free shipping directly to your doorstep. Furthermore, Aventon has a rather expansive dealer network, so finding one near you should be as easy as a walk in the park.