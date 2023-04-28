Aventon Launches The New Sinch.2 Folding Electric Bike

Aventon Bikes is loved by many thanks to its affordable offerings geared towards daily commuters and adventure enthusiasts. Its first folding bike model, the Sinch, was very well received thanks to its ease-of-use, compact size, and impressive performance. Naturally, a company as future-forward as Aventon wont be content with a good product – it wants to be the best, and to be the very best, they must continue to innovate.

Indeed, innovate they have, as Aventon has just pulled the covers off the Sinch.2. The new e-bike takes everything we love about the original Sinch, and dials everything up by quite a margin. By everything, I mean more tech, better performance, and improved safety features. For starters, cyclists looking for efficiency will be glad to know that the Sinch.2 now makes use of a torque sensor. As opposed to a standard cadence sensor, a torque sensor ensured that pedal assist is proportional to the rider's input, making everything smoother and more efficient.

What's even better is that the new Sinch.2 boasts of even longer range. Now, the 48-volt, 14-ampere-hour battery pack has a capacity of 672 watt-hours, translating to a real-world range of up to 55 miles on a single charge. Using throttle-only mode drops this range to 22 miles, which is still adequate for most city-dwellers' daily commutes. On top of all that, the Aventon Sinch.2 is safer to ride, so you need not worry about riding after dark. It's equipped with a set of turn signals as part of the built-in frame lights.

On the performance side of the equation, the Aventon Sinch.2 is packing a rear hub motor with a nominal output of 500 watts. The motor peaks out at 750 watts, ensuring you're able to climb the steepest of hills on your way to work or school. To help you out, there's an eight-speed Shimano drivetrain, too. As is the case with all Aventon products, the Sinch.2 provides some really impressive value for money, retailing at just $1,799. It's offered in two colors consisting of Sapphire and Quicksilver.