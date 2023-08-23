A few days ago, we saw a bunch of Tesla Cybertrucks being delivered on car haulers to the company's Fremont Factory in California.

While there could be various reasons for this, a fresh drone video points to testing as being one of those reasons. Yesterday, Fremont Factory drone operator Met God in Wilderness (via Teslarati) caught the Cybertruck driving around on the plant's test track, a dog-bone shaped loop that runs next to the railroad tracks adjacent to Tesla's property.

"Tesla is testing the Cybertruck for battery cycling endurance," the video's description noted. We can see the Tesla Cybertruck prototype covering several laps of the Fremont Factory test track as well doing straight line acceleration runs. This sighting probably indicates that the EV maker is performing the final tests before the start of deliveries.

Now, it's worth noting that the Cybertruck has not yet received a certificate of conformity from the EPA, so customer deliveries aren't technically allowed at the moment. Still, with Tesla CEO Elon Musk announcing earlier this year that a handover event will take place at Giga Texas toward the end of the third quarter, we would imagine that the certification is in the pipeline.

The frequency of Tesla Cybertruck sightings has increased dramatically in recent weeks, with prototypes being spotted driving – both camouflaged and uncamouflaged – as well as being transported on car haulers.

There have also been sightings of Cybertrucks that seemingly underwent crash tests, and the electric truck has been spotted in faraway places such as New Zealand, where it was undergoing cold weather testing, and Iceland, where it was being filmed for a promotional video.

As we mentioned before, there are many unknowns about the Cybertruck, including pricing, range, performance, dimensions, and trim levels. Tesla has been keeping all these things secret and will probably release (at least some of) them at the handover event that will hopefully take place about a month from now.

The Cybertruck is expected to launch with all-wheel drive, all-wheel steering, air suspension, Tesla's latest Hardware 4.0 driver assistance system computer, and a minimalist interior with seating for six people on two rows.