With the imminent start of deliveries for the long-awaited Tesla Cybertruck inching closer and closer, it looks like the Austin-based EV maker is ramping up its promotional efforts.

A recent video posted by @carlosRdeA on X (formerly known as Twitter) shows a shiny new Cybertruck going through the icy puddles of a glacier in Iceland all while reportedly being filmed from a black Land Rover Discovery that was driving in front with its upper tailgate open.

It’s worth noting that while Tesla has an ice-cold relationship with traditional media, giving it the cold shoulder, it has visibly increased its promotional video output this year, publishing about one new production per month on its official YouTube channel,as well as ramping up video posts on X, where it has over 20 million followers.

With this being said, we expect the recently filmed Cybertruck promo video to be featured on all of the company’s media channels and it may even make an appearance at the truck’s expected delivery event sometime next month.

Revealed as a working concept back in 2019, the Tesla Cybertruck is already being assembled at a slow pace at Gigafactory Texas, but more and more sightings indicate that the Elon Musk-led EV manufacturer is slowly but surely moving toward starting limited customer-intent production.

The first mass-produced units will probably go into the hands of Tesla employees, as was the case with the other passenger models when they first came out, with regular reservation holders next in line to get their angular electric pickups.

According to a crowd-sourced data tracker, over 1.9 million reservations have been made for the Cybertruck, with Elon Musk saying during the firm’s Earnings Call last month that demand for the zero-emissions pickup is "so off the hook, you can’t even see the hook.”

When Tesla’s first electric pickup hits the market, it’s expected to feature all-wheel drive, all-wheel steering, the firm’s latest Hardware 4.0 driver assistance system computer, air suspension, and a minimalist interior with seating for six people – three in front and three in the back.