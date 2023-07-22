There are now over 1.9 million orders for the long-awaited Tesla Cybertruck, per a crowd-sourced data tracker. Speaking on an Earnings Call earlier this week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk stated that demand for the Cybertruck is "so off the hook, you can’t even see the hook.”

Given that Tesla plans to produce 375,000 Cybertrucks a year at peak capacity, new orders could take around 5 years to arrive. The Cybertruck is being produced at Giga Texas, although it's a possibility it could also be built at Giga Mexico when the proposed factory is up and running in a few years' time.

It will be interesting to see if the Cybertruck will be offered outside of North America. Currently, those in Tesla's European and Asian markets can pre-order the truck. That said, the Cybertruck's large size and hefty weight could make selling it overseas a serious challenge. For example, in several European nations it would have to be classed as a commercial truck or semi.

Musk also discussed the innovative features of the Cybertruck on the Earnings Call, stating that the electric pickup was unlike anything else on the road:

"I do want to emphasize that the Cybertruck has a lot of new technology in it, like a lot. It doesn’t look like — it doesn’t look like any other vehicle because it is not like any other vehicle.”

The Cybertruck had 1 million pre-orders back in May 2021, meaning reservations have almost doubled in the past 2 years. The electric truck will allegedly debut with a 350-mile range. Back when it was revealed in November 2019, a top-of-the-line quad-motor Cybertruck with a 620-mile range was promised. However, that version is now looking unlikely to make it to production according to various sources.