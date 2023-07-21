Tesla made a rather surprising announcement on the Q2 2023 earnings call on July 19, namely that it is allowing owners to transfer ownership of its Full Self-Driving Beta – a first for the company.

Elon Musk made the announcement but said Tesla would only allow the transfer for owners who trade in their old EVs and order a new one during the third quarter. This means that Tesla owners interested to transfer FSD to a new car have until the end of September to do so.

Still, this is good news for existing owners of FSD Beta-equipped cars who are looking to upgrade to a new Tesla because it allows them to avoid repurchasing the costly FSD package. The ADAS suite sells for $15,000 in the US if purchased outright or as a monthly subscription that costs $199 for cars with Basic Autopilot and $99 for vehicles with Enhanced Autopilot.

"We're excited to announce that for Q3, we will be allowing the transfer of FSD. This is a one-time amnesty. So, it needs to be – you need to take advantage of it in Q3, but – or at least place the order in Q3 within reasonable delivery time frames. So yes, I hope this makes people happy. This is a one-time thing."

As it turns out, the list of terms and conditions is a bit longer. Tesla has already activated the ability to transfer FSD between vehicles, but owners need to check out a list of terms to find out how they can become eligible.

The FSD Beta transfer program runs from July 20 to September 30. In short, the way it works is as follows: the FSD suite is removed from the vehicle it was originally purchased for, and Tesla then transfers FSD Beta to a new vehicle that the owner has to take delivery of by the end of Q3.

Here's the full list of requirements (via Teslarati):