Tesla made a rather surprising announcement on the Q2 2023 earnings call on July 19, namely that it is allowing owners to transfer ownership of its Full Self-Driving Beta – a first for the company.
Elon Musk made the announcement but said Tesla would only allow the transfer for owners who trade in their old EVs and order a new one during the third quarter. This means that Tesla owners interested to transfer FSD to a new car have until the end of September to do so.
Still, this is good news for existing owners of FSD Beta-equipped cars who are looking to upgrade to a new Tesla because it allows them to avoid repurchasing the costly FSD package. The ADAS suite sells for $15,000 in the US if purchased outright or as a monthly subscription that costs $199 for cars with Basic Autopilot and $99 for vehicles with Enhanced Autopilot.
"We're excited to announce that for Q3, we will be allowing the transfer of FSD. This is a one-time amnesty. So, it needs to be – you need to take advantage of it in Q3, but – or at least place the order in Q3 within reasonable delivery time frames. So yes, I hope this makes people happy. This is a one-time thing."
As it turns out, the list of terms and conditions is a bit longer. Tesla has already activated the ability to transfer FSD between vehicles, but owners need to check out a list of terms to find out how they can become eligible.
The FSD Beta transfer program runs from July 20 to September 30. In short, the way it works is as follows: the FSD suite is removed from the vehicle it was originally purchased for, and Tesla then transfers FSD Beta to a new vehicle that the owner has to take delivery of by the end of Q3.
Here's the full list of requirements (via Teslarati):
1. Be the legal and registered owner of a Tesla vehicle that currently has Full Self-Driving capability included at the time of delivery of the new Tesla vehicle. The vehicle cannot be the subject of a pending cancellation of buyback request.
2. Take delivery of your new titled Tesla between July 20, 2023, and September 30, 2023.
3. Accept the forfeiture of the Full Self-Driving capability on your current Tesla vehicle. Alternatively, you can choose to trade-in your current Tesla vehicle altogether directly with Tesla when you purchase your new Tesla vehicle. Tesla will remove Full Self-Driving capability from your current Tesla vehicle up to one week before your scheduled delivery day for your new Tesla. During this process, your current vehicle will automatically reboot for a few minutes after put in park.
4. The Full Self-Driving capability can only be transferred once and so cannot be transferred to another vehicle or to another person, even if the vehicle is privately sold. This offer cannot be combined with any other promotion, and is not redeemable for cash.
5. Tesla reserves the right to change, modify, or terminate this offer at any time without prior notice.
6. The forfeiture of the Full Self-Driving capability on your current vehicle is non-reversible after you take delivery of the new Tesla vehicle, or we remove Full Self-Driving capability from your current vehicle, whichever occurs first. This remains non-reversible even in the event that you cancel or reverse your purchase after you have taken delivery.
7. Used vehicles and vehicles for commercial purposes are not eligible for this program.
8. Tesla may remove the Full Self-Driving capability from your new vehicle if it determines in good faith that you have breached any of these terms or made any misrepresentations about Full Self-Driving on your current vehicle.
9. This offer cannot be applied retroactively after the new Tesla vehicle is delivered.
Source: Tesla via Teslarati