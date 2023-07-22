Tesla, the world's largest electric car manufacturer, revealed that its potential annual manufacturing output slightly increased, and as of the end of Q2, it stands at more than 2,025,000 units (25,000 more than at the end of Q1).

The change is associated with the Giga Berlin plant, where the capacity is estimated at 375,000 (compared to 350,000 previously). The estimated capacity in other factories remains at the same level as three months ago.

It's worth noting that Tesla's production in Q2 reached a new record of 479,700 (up 86 percent year-over-year), which if repeated four times, would be more than 1.9 million a year.

It's expected that in 2023, Tesla will deliver around 1.8 million vehicles. Meanwhile, Tesla's cumulative production exceeded 4.5 million units.

According to Tesla's CEO Elon Musk, during the third quarter, production might slow down slightly, because some factories will be upgraded.

In this post, we will walk through Tesla's EV manufacturing plants to see what's new at each of the sites and what the progress is like as it relates to the Tesla Semi Class 8 all-electric truck and the Tesla Cybertruck pickup.

Tesla Factory in Fremont, California - up to 650,000/year

Tesla's Fremont factory has the potential to produce up to 550,000 Model 3/Model Y a year, and up to 100,000 refreshed Model S/Model X. There is no change compared to Q1.

In April 2023, there was a report that the company is building a new battery pack assembly line at the site. We don't know the details.

Tesla Factory in Fremont, California Tesla Fremont Factory: Model S & X general assembly

Tesla Giga Nevada (Gigafactory 1) in Nevada

Tesla's first gigafactory is a lithium-ion battery cell plant, which makes 2170-type cylindrical battery cells in partnership with Panasonic, as well as other products (drive units, power electronics, energy storage systems, and parts). In June we heard that Panasonic intends to increase production at the site by about 10 percent.

In early 2023, Tesla officially announced a $3.6 billion investment at the site to also produce the all-new 4680-type cylindrical battery cells (100 GWh per year with a potential for more) and Tesla Semi electric trucks (potentially roughly 50,000 Tesla Semi per year).

The Tesla Semi's status is "Pilot production" (no change here), described also as limited production by Tesla's CEO Elon Musk. The previous status was "Early production" in the Q3 2022 financial report and "In development" in the Q2 2022 financial report.

So far, the company probably delivered a two-digit number of Tesla Semis.

Tesla Giga Nevada (Tesla Gigafactory 1) Tesla Giga Nevada: Expansion Plans (Tesla Q4 2022 report)

Tesla Giga Shanghai (Gigafactory 3) in China - over 750,000/year

The Tesla Giga Shanghai plant has the potential to produce over 750,000 Model 3/Model Y per year (no change here). The plant remains the company's export hub.

"Since our Shanghai factory has been successfully running near full capacity for several months, we do not expect a meaningful increase in weekly production run rate. Gigafactory Shanghai remains our main export hub."

Tesla Giga Shanghai (Tesla Gigafactory 3) Tesla Giga Shanghai: Body Shop (Tesla Q4 2022 report)

Tesla Giga Berlin (Gigafactory 4) in Germany - 375,000/year

Tesla Giga Berlin in Grünheide near Berlin, Germany produces the Tesla Model Y (powered by 2170-type cylindrical battery cells) since March 2022, and in Q2, started production of the Standard Range version.

In March, the company announced that the production rate reached 5,000 Tesla Model Y units per week. The capacity is now estimated at 375,000 annually (compared to over 350,000 previously).

"Our factory in Germany produced standard range Model Y vehicles in Q2 for the first time. Building off momentum from its success in Q1, Model Y was the best-selling vehicle of any kind in Europe year-to-date (based on the latest available data as of May)."

At some point in the future, the company intends to start production of a new version powered by 4680-type cylindrical battery cells.

Tesla Giga Berlin (Tesla Gigafactory 4) Tesla Giga Berlin: Tesla Model Y paint shop (Tesla Q4 2022 report)

Tesla Giga Texas (Gigafactory 5) in the US - over 250,000/year

Tesla Giga Texas in Austin started production of the Tesla Model Y in April 2022. This version of the Model Y is equipped with 4680-type cylindrical cells and a structural battery pack.

However, because the supply of 4680-type cells was limited, the plant later started production of the "legacy" version with 2170-type batteries and non-structural batteries.

According to the company, in May 2023, the plant achieved a production rate of 5,000 Model Y (all versions) per week.

In December 2022, the supply of 4680-type cylindrical battery cells increased to 1 million units per week, which is enough for more than 1,000 electric cars (a third of the plant's production). In June 2023, Tesla revealed that the 10 millionth 4680-type battery cell was produced at the Giga Texas site (on top of Tesla's Kato Road pilot facility in Fremont, California).

"We have made notable progress on yield improvement of our 4680 cell production lines. We continue building capacity for cathode production and lithium refining in the U.S."

Tesla Giga Texas (Tesla Gigafactory 5) Tesla Giga Texas: 4680 cell production (Tesla Q1 2023 report)

The factory is now preparing to start production of the Tesla Cybertruck pickup.

"At Gigafactory Texas, in addition to the continued success of the Model Y ramp, we are also working on equipment installation for Cybertruck production, which remains on track for initial deliveries this year."

The Tesla Cybertruck will enter production in Texas in mid-2023. In July, we saw the first RC (release candidate) unit built at the site. The Tesla Cybertruck's current status is "Tooling." Volume production is expected no earlier than 2024.

Tesla Giga Texas: The first Cybertruck RC (release candidate) unit Tesla Giga Texas: Production line, building Cybertruck RC (release candidate) units

Tesla Giga Mexico (Gigafactory 6) in Mexico

In March 2023, Tesla announced that its sixth gigafactory plant will be built in Santa Catarina municipality near Monterrey (Nuevo Leon), Mexico.

The plant will be used for next-generation electric vehicles - potentially a mass market, affordable electric car, with annual production counted in the millions per year.

Vehicle production might potentially start in 2025.

Production sites (vehicles/battery systems)

Tesla's total installed manufacturing capacity is more than 2,025,000 per year (up to 650,000 at the Tesla Factory, over 750,000 at the Giga Shanghai, over 375,000 at Giga Berlin, and over 250,000 Giga Texas).