Mitsubishi Motors North America (MMNA) reports that its vehicle sales in the United States during the second quarter of 2023 improved by over 12 percent year-over-year to 24,602. Nonetheless, the year-to-date result remains in the red at 45,540 (down 5.7%).

Meanwhile, Mitsubishi's only plug-in model - the new 2023 Outlander PHEV - in Q2 noted 1,620 sales (up 298 percent year-over-year), which is the second consecutive quarterly record.

The Japanese plug-in hybrid is not expected to conquer the US market, but it's doing better than ever, representing 6.6 percent of the brand's total volume.

The regular Outlander also sells well (14,368 units and a new record in Q2), outselling the PHEV 9:1.

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV sales in the US - Q2 2023

So far this year, Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV sales in the US amounted to 3,217 (186 percent more than a year ago), and 7.1 percent of Mitsubishi's total volume.

Let's note that this is actually not that bad result. For example, the PHEV share out of Toyota sales in the first half of the year was just 1.5 percent (plus additional 0.4 percent BEVs).

Mitsubishi has already beat its 2022 plug-in hybrid car sales (1,961 units) and is on the right path to set a new annual record (the current one is 4,166 units in 2018). 6,000 units should not be a problem, assuming 1,500+ per quarter.

Cumulatively, the company sold over 18,000 Outlander PHEVs in the country, compared to well over 300,000 sold globally (mainly in Europe) since 2013.

Before the end of this decade, Mitsubishi intends to offer more rechargeable models. We heard about several all-electric vehicles by 2028, including pickups and SUVs. It would be great to see some new BEVs, which potentially would enable the brand to truly rebound.

As we understand, the market launch of new BEVs in the US - in partnership with other brands in the broader Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance - must be combined with local production, to be eligible for all incentives. That would be a significant investment and potentially will be related to Nissan's manufacturing plant (Mitsubishi sold its plant in Illinois to Rivian quite some time ago).