Toyota Motor North America (Toyota and Lexus brands) reports that its vehicle sales in the United States, during the second quarter of 2023, amounted to 568,962 units. That's a 7.1 percent increase year-over-year.

Results for Q2 and year-to-date:

Toyota: 487,802 (up 5%) and 889,108 (down 3%)

Lexus: 81,160 (up 22%) and 149,412 (up 14%)

Total: 568,962 (down 7%) and 1,038,520 (down 0.7%)

In terms of electrified vehicles - xEVs (HEV, PHEV, BEV, FCEV) - the number of models increased to 24, while sales increased by 14 percent year-over-year to 151,825 in Q2. So far this year, the Japanese group sold 270,476 xEVs (up 1.4 percent year-over-year), which is 26 percent of the total volume.

Electrified vehicle xEV (HEV, PHEV, BEV, FCEV) sales last quarter:

Toyota xEV: 128,034 (up 5%) and 26.2% share

Lexus xEV: 23,791 (up 103%) and 29.3% share

Total xEV: 151,825 (up 14%) and 26.7% share

Finally, plug-in electric car sales improved in Q2 2023 by 27 percent year-over-year to 11,458, which is 2.0 percent of the total volume.

That's not anything spectacular, but at least it gives us hope that the Japanese group is slowly turning towards plug-in electric vehicles - specifically, all-electric vehicles, as those are responsible for the growth (PHEVs were down by 3 percent).

Plug-in car sales last quarter:

Toyota plug-ins: 9,187 (up 16%) at 1.9% share

BEVs: 1,961 (up 745%) and 0.4% share

PHEVs: 7,226 (down 6%) and 1.5% share

BEVs: 1,961 (up 745%) and 0.4% share PHEVs: 7,226 (down 6%) and 1.5% share Lexus plug-ins: 2,271 (up 104%) at 2.8% share

BEVs: 932 (new) and 1.1% share

PHEVs: 1,339 (up 21%) and 1.6% share

BEVs: 932 (new) and 1.1% share PHEVs: 1,339 (up 21%) and 1.6% share Total plug-ins: 11,458 (up 27%) and 2.0% share

Total BEVs: 2,893 (up 1,147%) and 0.5% share

Total PHEVs: 8,565 (down 3%) and 1.5% share

* Toyota FCEVs: 1,054 (up 64%) and 0.2% share



Toyota and Lexus plug-in electric car sales in the US - Q2 2023

So far this year, the group sold 20,710 plug-in electric vehicles in the US (about 2.0 percent of its total volume).

Plug-in car sales year-to-date in 2023:

Toyota plug-ins: 17,295 (up 10%) at 1.9% share

BEVs: 3,659 (up 1,477%) and 0.4% share

PHEVs: 13,636 (down 12%) and 1.5% share

BEVs: 3,659 (up 1,477%) and 0.4% share PHEVs: 13,636 (down 12%) and 1.5% share Lexus plug-ins: 3,415 (up 99%) at 2.3% share

BEVs: 1,117 (new) and 0.7% share

PHEVs: 2,298 (up 34%) and 1.5% share

BEVs: 1,117 (new) and 0.7% share PHEVs: 2,298 (up 34%) and 1.5% share Total plug-ins: 20,710 (up 19%) and 2.0% share

Total BEVs: 4,776 (up 1,959%) and 0.5% share

Total PHEVs: 15,934 (down 7%) and 1.5% share

* Toyota FCEVs: 1,722 (up 27%) and 0.2% share

For reference, in 2022, the group sold more than 35,000 plug-in electric cars (1.7 percent of its total volume).

The year 2023 potentially might be the best for Toyota plug-in car sales, but nothing is certain at this point. In 2021 the company sold 52,767 plugs (2.3 percent of its volume).

Models

The Toyota RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid remains the top-selling rechargeable model in the lineup, with 5,554 units in Q2 (up 13 percent year-over-year). However, the Toyota bZ4X is now number two with 1,961 units.

Meanwhile, the all-electric Lexus RZ 450e (a cousin of the Toyota bZ4X) noted 932 units.

Q2 results:

The hydrogen Toyota Mirai noted 1,054 units (up 64%).

During the first half of 2023, Toyota bZ4X sales amounted to 3,659, which together with 1,117 Lexus RZ 450e, is 4,776.

Year-to-date results:

Toyota bZ4X: 3,659 (up 1,477%)

Toyota Prius Prime: 2,666 (down 50%)

Toyota RAV4 Prime: 10,970 (up 8%)

Lexus NX 450h+: 2,298 (up 34%)

Lexus RZ 450e: 1,117 (new)

The hydrogen Toyota Mirai noted 1,722 units (up 27%).

Detailed sales results of Toyota electrified cars in the US: