As its name clearly suggests, the optional Track Package for the Tesla Model S Plaid is designed for customers who want to get the most performance out of their cars within the confines of a race track.

But for Tesla Model S Plaid owners who live (or frequently drive) in Germany, there's an added bonus: the Track Pack unlocks a top speed of 200 miles per hour (322 kilometers per hour). This makes the Plaid a lethal weapon on the Autobahn's derestricted sections, as the above video coming from an owner shows.

Belgium-based Steven Peeters, who claims to be the first European customer to have the Track Package installed on his Tesla Model S Plaid, was driving through Germany on his way to the Nürburgring Nordschleife, where he later met Misha Charoudin and let him drive his car on the track.

Since Steven's route included several derestricted sections of the Autobahn freeway, he wanted to see if the car can really hit 200 mph as advertised by Tesla. To maximize his chances, he chose to attempt the top speed run early in the morning, when there was hardly any traffic.

As you can see in the video, the attempt was successful, with the Model S Plaid's speedometer showing 328 kph for several seconds, which is the equivalent of 203.8 mph. Interestingly, Steven managed to hit that speed in Standard driving mode. Since he believed the Tesla could go even faster, he had another go, this time in Track mode.

The Model S Plaid hit the same top speed of 328 kph, which suggests there's no difference between the two driving modes as far as the top speed is concerned. Steven does note that Track mode should be used only on the racetrack as it disables the ESP, which is obviously a dangerous thing to do on public roads. He still did it, albeit only once.

That said, the car still seemed to have power reserves at that speed as it was still accelerating pretty hard at the top end. According to Steven, it could go even faster – maybe a future software update will take care of that?

Of course, no one actually needs a car that goes well above 203 mph, but it's good to know that the Model S Plaid is in supercar territory not only when it comes to acceleration and quarter-mile times, but also top speed.