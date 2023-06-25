A new set of spy photos shows the upcoming Tesla Cybertruck’s front trunk open, confirming once again that the all-electric pickup will have a front trunk that opens in a similar way to the Ford F-150 Lightning.

Posted on the Cybertruck Owners Club forum by the user MarkusNZL, the photos were shot in New Zealand at the Southern Hemisphere Proving Grounds (SHPG), where the electric truck was shipped earlier this month, presumably for final winter testing before the start of deliveries in the third quarter of this year.

As you can see, the frunk opening includes the daytime running lights that are embedded at the top of what would be the radiator grille on an internal combustion vehicle, leaving only the main beam headlights visible in the front bumper below.

Wearing a military-like camouflage that was spotted about a week ago on a prototype that was cruising in Palo Alto, California, the Cybertruck prototype that was snapped while being unloaded from a truck is clearly not quite ready for prime time yet, as it doesn’t appear to have a plastic shroud to cover up the internal components.

However, with an opening as big as this, it looks like it will be a breeze to load up the frunk, even with heavy items. We still don’t know how big the front storage compartment will be, but it should be more spacious than that found on the Model Y, given the size difference between the two vehicles.

Compared to the Ford F-150 Lightning, which has conventional headlights mounted on the front corners of the truck, the Cybertruck’s hood seems to be wider, thanks to its clever use of an LED light bar and a pair of hidden headlights.

After deliveries of the much-anticipated Tesla pickup start sometime in the third quarter, we’ll know more about it and will be able to better understand how it stacks up against the competition – namely, the Lightning, the Rivian R1T, and the Hummer EV.

