SK Signet, one of the largest EV fast charger manufacturers (over 20,000 units delivered globally), announced that Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) charging connector option will be added to its entire line-up of chargers.

The company's announcement was one of many after Ford and General Motors decided to adopt the NACS charging connector in its new models, starting in 2025. Recently, Rivian announced a similar move too.

What is interesting in the case of SK Signet is that the company "expects to release a compliant product in 2023". This basically means that the first NACS-compatible charger is just around the corner and should be on the market within several months. Previously, we heard that ChargePoint will launch its NACS charger "soon."

"SK Signet has started development of chargers that meet NACS standards and expects to release a compliant product in 2023."

There is no race, but from the marketing perspective as well as to win orders, it's more than likely that fast charger manufacturers are currently working around the clock to implement NACS to their chargers. We believe that Tesla offers NACS kits for OEMs so they could build the first prototypes.

SK Signet CEO Jung Ho Shin said:

“Americans are moving to EVs in record numbers, but the market is still evolving to create a seamless charging experience for EV owners. SK Signet is committed to providing flexible charging solutions that make it easier and faster for EV owners to recharge their vehicles regardless of the model they choose to drive.”

Texas-made chargers

SK Signet is part of SK Group - South Korea’s second-largest conglomerate, which includes also SK On battery manufacturer - since the company was acquired in April 2021 by SK Inc. (the strategic investment arm of SK Group).

In November 2022 the company announced a new manufacturing plant in Plano, Texas (near Dallas), with an output of over 10,000 fast chargers annually. This investment is now completed - in early June, SK Signet celebrated the grand opening of its first manufacturing facility in the United States.

"At full capacity, the facility will be able to produce more than 10,000 ultra-fast chargers per year and is expected to create up to 183 jobs by 2026."

SK Signet DC fast chargers at the grand opening of an SK Signet manufacturing facility in Plano, Texas (June 5, 2023).

Pilot production of the 350-kilowatt (kW) DC fast charger model already started in Texas. Later this year (potentially in July), it will be joined by V2, a new 400-kW charger, first introduced at the CES 2023.

"The option for NACS, CCS, CHAdeMO and MCS connectors will be offered to customers on SK Signet’s full line-up of chargers made at the Texas plant. SK Signet has started pilot production of its 350 kW charger at the Texas facility. Later this year, SK Signet will also start production of the V2 charger with a maximum output of 400 kW"

Below we can see SK Signet V2 chargers at the recent Electric Vehicle Symposium EVS36 in California. The one on the left is equipped with the upcoming Megawatt Charging System (MCS) for heavy-duty vehicles, while the one on the right is envisioned for cars (two outputs and various plug options: CCS1, CHAdeMO and now also NACS).

SK Signet V2 fast chargers

According to SK Signet's website, in a configuration with two 400-kW V2 dispensers (both dual-head) and a 600-kW power electronic cabinet, up to four electric vehicles can be charged simultaneously.

Depending on the number of vehicles and their power "demand", various scenarios are possible, including charging a single vehicle at up to 400 kilowatts or four with up to 150 kilowatts each.