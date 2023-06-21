Blink Charging, manufacturer, owner, operator, and provider of EV charging equipment and services, announced a new DC fast charger model, supporting the Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) connector.

The company wrote that the new 240-kilowatt (kW), Dual-Port CCS and NACS charger, is in the final design and development stage. It should "soon" be available for order.

The main new element of the new charger is the addition of the NACS charging connector, side-by-side with the Combined Charging System (CCS1), following Ford's and General Motors' switch to the NACS connector. Another thing is the use of silicon carbide power electronics to improve charging efficiency.

The company teased the charger at the recent EVS36 exhibition in California, underlying also its small footprint for fast and flexible installations and durability. As we understand, the new charger is a standalone, all-in-one unit (some of the other companies offer a central power unit and a few satellite points).

An interesting spec to point out is the power output of 240 kW - it should match the needs of the vast majority of all-electric cars currently available on the market (not too many models exceed such a level and those that do only do so for a limited part of the charging session).

Harjinder Bhade, Blink’s Chief Technology Officer said:

“Our team is excited to finalize the development and implementation of the truly innovative DC fast charger that we unveiled at CES earlier this year. Its silicon carbide construction and efficient yet aesthetic design allows the durable 240kW DCFC to be deployed in a variety of environments. While elegant, the charger will boast multiple cost-effective technologies and in-house manufacturing, allowing the product to immediately fill a void in the industry for a reliable DCFC charger that will be widely deployed to further electric vehicle adoption.”

Blink Charging is one of several charger manufacturers that recently announced the use of the NACS charging connector.

Because the company operates also its own charging network in the United States, the addition of a NACS-compatible charger might be a major boost for the network's utilization. After all, the majority of electric cars sold in the country are Tesla cars, which are natively compatible with NACS.