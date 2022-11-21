SK Signet announced that it will build a new EV charger manufacturing facility in Plano, Texas (near Dallas) with an output of more than 10,000 EV fast chargers per year.

The South Korean company (part of SK Group, which includes also the SK On battery manufacturer) so far delivered more than 20,000 chargers globally (5,000 in North America), according to its website. A new factory with an output of 10,000 per year indicates a very significant expansion.

SK Signet intends to start production in 2023 and should reach full capacity by July 2023. The offer will include fast chargers with a power output of up to 350 kW and beyond (so potentially also the Megawatt Charging System chargers).

The facility, covering 136,200 square feet, is expected to bring 183 "highly-skilled" jobs by 2026. An important thing is that besides the simple production of chargers, SK Signet's site will house also research & development, manufacture power modules and conduct charger testing with automakers.

The investment amount was not announced in the press release, but the South Korean media (Yonhap News Agency) earlier reported about $15 million.

SK Signet fast chargers

This latest investment adds on top of several other EV-related projects and acquisitions, including:

SK On: a $2.6 billion investment in Georgia for two battery manufacturing facilities

SK On battery factory joint venture projects with Ford (BlueOvalSK)

SK E&S acquired EverCharge, a California-based provider of EV charging solutions,

SK Inc. and SK Energy acquired the management rights of Atom Power, a North Carolina company that's developed advanced energy delivery systems including EV charging

Jung Ho Shin, Chief Executive Officer, SK Signet said:

"For the transition from traditional combustion engines to battery-powered vehicles to be successful, access to reliable and efficient EV charging is a necessity. Our new Texas facility will provide top-tier fast charging solutions that are adaptable to a wide range of vehicle types, helping EVs become a reality for more Americans."

Seung-June (SJ) Oh, President, SK Signet America said: