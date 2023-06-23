Autotrader’s list of the best 10 all-electric vehicles in 2023 includes everything from the BMW i4 and Genesis GV60 to the Kia EV6 and Lucid Air, but there isn’t a single Tesla model in there, even though at least some of the cars made by the American EV brand theoretically qualify.

According to Autotrader, to be considered for a spot on the top 10 list, EVs have to be from the 2023 model year, have an MSRP of under $100,000, and be generally available to the public in at least 15 states. However, this doesn’t mean they automatically get a spot on the list, as the editorial team has to weigh in and score every vehicle separately.

Autoblog got in touch with the online car marketplace website to find out what’s the reason behind this outcome and got the following response: “Tesla models were included in consideration but didn’t get sufficiently high scores by the editorial team to qualify for the top 10.” In other words, the cars that made it on the top 10 list outscored every Tesla model that would have been considered.

In related news, J.D. Power recently published its 2023 Initial Quality Study (IQS), where Tesla – along with Rivian, Lucid, and Polestar – ranked on the bottom spots of the list, with more than 250 problems per 100 vehicles reported, which isn’t ideal. So maybe the quality of the cars might have something to do with Autotrader’s decision to leave out Tesla from its list, but at the same time, both the Rivian R1T and the Lucid Air earned a spot, even though both car companies got worse scores than Tesla in the J.D. Power survey.

With this being said, what EVs did Autotrader choose to appear on its list of the best 10 EVs in 2023? Well, have a look below and see for yourself (the cars are arranged in alphabetical order by brand and include descriptions from the people who rated them):

2023 BMW i4 BMW reboots its EV approach and comes up with a winner: Whatever you thought of BMW's first run at EV, the i3, it was missing a certain something – it didn't look or perform like a BMW. The 2023 BMW i4 corrects course with a Gran Coupe that our editors agree looks and drives like a BMW. 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Ford's electric pickup gathers steam in its second year: The F-150 Lightning somehow synthesized decades of pickup truck knowledge with the latest and greatest EV technology and infused thoughtful details and user-friendly features. 2023 Genesis Electrified G80 South Korea's luxury brand shows how to elevate the executive EV sedan without breaking the bank: Genesis, Hyundai's luxury offshoot, rethought the gasoline-powered luxury sedan, the G80, and developed the 2023 Genesis Electrified G80. Precisely as the name hints, the Electrified G80 replaces the G80's engine with an all-wheel-drive EV powertrain. 2023 Genesis GV60 An all-new compact luxury EV SUV gets the formula just right: For a company that started with a two-car lineup nearly a decade ago, Genesis has expanded in all the right directions. The 2023 Genesis GV60 is one of the latest additions to the lineup, a compact luxury EV crossover SUV with style, performance, and range. 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 impresses in its second year: Until the Ioniq 6 becomes widely available across the US, the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 compact EV SUV represents the best Hyundai has to offer – and that's been good enough to land it on our list two years in a row. 2023 Kia EV6 Kia's take on the near-luxury midsize EV crossover continues to gain acclaim: Since we named the EV6 to our list last year, it has continued to gather awards and great reviews across the automotive landscape. The EV6 again proves Kia is a design-forward company willing to take risks to set its vehicles apart. 2023 Lucid Air A new manufacturer delivers a surprisingly well-built and beautiful EV: The road to success is littered with failed EV startups, so it's great to see the 2023 Lucid Air on our Best EVs list. The Air, a midsize sedan, delivers "ingenious engineering, attention to detail, high build quality, and a finely developed aesthetic sense," according to one of our editors. 2023 Nissan Ariya Nissan adds another branch to its EV tree: Nissan has a solid history in EVs, having promoted the Leaf through two generations of production. Rather than abandoning the entry-level, the 2023 Nissan Ariya builds on the Leaf and enlarges the concept, scale, and range. 2023 Porsche Taycan Shocking when first unveiled, the 2023 Porsche Taycan is now a fixture in the sport sedan field: With blistering acceleration, impressive handling, and expansive range, the Taycan has even spawned two specialty spinoffs, the Taycan Cross Turismo and Sport Turismo. 2023 Rivian R1T The 2023 R1T electric pickup truck proves there's room for a startup in the EV field: Rivian is a startup EV manufacturer hoping to reach maturity with innovative vehicles. The 2023 R1T electric pickup truck, a repeat entry from last year's list, demonstrates a flair for design and function.

In a pretty weird turn of events, AutoTrader UK, which is a completely different website owned by a different company, recently awarded the Tesla Model Y the title of “Best Car for Families 2023,” while Tesla the EV maker got an award for the car brand with the best tech in 2023.

