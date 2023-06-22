All the major EV-only manufacturers that have a presence in the United States have ranked very poorly in J.D. Power’s Initial Quality Study 2023, which analyzes what problems arise in the early ownership period of a new vehicle. The results of this year’s study are based on responses from 93,380 purchasers and lessees of new 2023 model-year vehicles who were surveyed early in their ownership.

Tesla, Rivian, Lucid, and Polestar have ranked at the bottom spots of the chart, with the worst score going to Lucid Motors, which got a result of 340 problems per 100 vehicles (PP100).

The whole EV manufacturer picture is as follows:

Tesla Motors: 257 PP100

Rivian Motors: 282 PP100

Polestar: 313 PP100

Lucid Motors: 340 PP100

Tesla saw an increase of 31 PP100 year over year, while Polestar improved 15 PP100. At the same time, Rivian and Lucid Motors were both included in this year’s study for the first time. However, J.D. Power notes that all four carmakers are not officially ranked amongst other brands in the study as they do not meet ranking criteria.

The data analytics company says that, unlike other car manufacturers, Tesla, Rivian, Polestar, and Lucid do not grant it permission to survey its owners in states where authorization is required. As a result, a score was calculated based on a sample of surveys from owners in other states where authorization is not required.

Compared to the top three brands ranked in this year’s Initial Quality Study, the four EV makers are lagging quite a lot: Dodge is on the first spot, with 140 PP100, followed by Ram with 141 PP100 and, rather surprisingly, Alfa Romeo with 143 PP100.

J.D. Power notes that all new vehicles are becoming more problematic, with 12 problems per 100 vehicles more this year than in 2022 and 30 more PP100 compared to 2021. Among the issues mentioned by owners and lessees have to do with simple things like poor-sounding horns, cup holders that don’t serve their purpose, and the use of much more technology in general.

Door handles are also increasingly problematic as manufacturers are trying to redesign them and make them stand-out features. The survey says that owners are having issues with high-tech approaches to this basic function and that seven out of the 10 most problematic models in this area are battery electric vehicles (BEVs), without going into detail.

“The automotive industry is facing a wide range of quality problems, a phenomenon not seen in the 37-year history of the IQS,” said Frank Hanley, senior director of auto benchmarking at J.D. Power. "The industry is at a major crossroad and the path each manufacturer chooses is paramount for its future. From persistent problems carrying over from years past to an increase in new types of problems, today’s new vehicles are more complex—offering new and exciting technology—but not always satisfying owners.”

The US Initial Quality Study, now in its 37th year, is based on a 223-question survey organized into nine vehicle categories: infotainment, features, controls and displays, exterior, driving assistance, interior, powertrain, seats, driving experience, and climate.

As always, we’d like to know what you think about this, so head over to the comments section below to give us your thoughts.