The Tesla Model Y has been awarded the title of “Best Car for Families 2023” by the British classifieds website AutoTrader, which notes that the electric crossover takes what’s good about the smaller Model 3 and builds on it to make it a great family car. The UK-based site also awarded Tesla the company an award for the car brand with the best tech.

The Model Y’s minimalist cabin, impressive center touchscreen, battery range, and “effortless acceleration” were the main points that led AutoTrader to award the American EV the title of the best new family car in the United Kingdom for this year.

Furthermore, the increased load capacity of the trunk, extra headroom, and higher driving position – compared to the Model 3 – were also important factors, as was the easy access to the company’s Supercharger network of DC fast chargers.

The website quotes one enthusiastic owner, who said that “It's about the balance of speed, economy, and quality with big handfuls of fun and practicality thrown in.”

It’s worth noting that UK outlets usually consider compact hatchbacks as family cars, which is quite different from what American consumers have in mind when it comes to hauling a group of four or more people and their stuff around.

With this being said, it’s far from the first award for the Model Y, with Cars.com crowning it the “Best Electric Vehicle of 2022,” and the IIHS giving it the highly sought-after Top Safety Pick Plus rating. Euro NCAP also rated it as the safest Small SUV and gave it five stars out of five for the protection level of those inside in case of an accident.

The general public seems to consider Tesla’s entry-level crossover as a good buy, seeing how the Model Y was the world’s best-selling car in the first quarter of this year, with 267,200 units sold all over the globe, followed by the Toyota Corolla with 256,400 units.

Alongside its Model 3 sedan sibling, the Model Y is also on the top of the list for first-time electric car buyers, according to a recent study performed by Recurrent Auto.

In the United States, Tesla’s crossover starts at $47,740 for the dual-motor all-wheel drive version, before any incentive or tax credit is applied.