Cars.com just published its "Best Electric Vehicles of 2022" awards along with the accompanying video above. Despite a growing list of popular and compelling EVs, the Tesla Model Y took the win.

The Model Y launched back in March 2020. Some Tesla and EV fans were somewhat disappointed that – despite CEO Elon Musk's earlier promises – the Model Y was very much just an enlarged Model 3. However, Musk claimed the electric crossover would eventually be Tesla's best-selling model, eclipsing the popular and much less expensive Model 3 sedan.

That said, the Model Y is now proving to be exceptionally popular across the globe, and it is, in fact, outselling its smaller, cheaper sibling in various markets.

While it's clear the Model Y is a success, and its popularity is growing rapidly, those aren't necessarily reasons to call it the best. With tough competition, such as the Ford Mustang Mach-E, the Volkswagen ID.4, and, of course, the Model 3, it may come as a surprise to some folks that Cars.com picked the Model Y.

Cars.com says all 2022 model-year battery-electric vehicles were eligible for the award, regardless of whether they're new models, updated models, or those that have been around for a time. However, the publication makes it clear that there were several late entrants that weren't in the running, including the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, Lucid Air, and Rivian R1T.

The publication also shares that while it chose the winner based on "overall excellence," it paid particular attention to specifics that hinder some EVs, including ride quality and charging speed.

While the Model Y has plenty to offer, including a roomy and futuristic interior, loads of standard tech features, incredible safety, and impressive performance, it seems Cars.com chose the electric crossover primarily due to its long range, praiseworthy efficiency, quick charging, and access to Tesla's proprietary Supercharger network. Cars.com writes:

"The Model Y excels at being a consumer-friendly EV in addition to being a roomy SUV with towing for up to 3,500 pounds. It’s one of the most effective at easing range anxiety through a surplus of range — an EPA-rated 326 miles for the Long Range All-Wheel Drive version — plus actionable information about efficiency to inform drivers how to maximize remaining range. Tesla’s network of Supercharger DC fast chargers is also larger and has been more reliable — and more reliably fast — than others in our experience."

Cars.com goes on to say that driving the Model Y may be polarizing to some thanks to its lack of traditional buttons or knobs. It also rides more firmly than many family-friendly SUVs, making it more like a practical sports car than a mainstream crossover. This may be one of the many reasons the Model Y has what it takes to outsell German luxury crossovers.

Check out the short video above for more details about Cars.com's reasons behind choosing the Tesla Model Y as the winner of its Best Electric Vehicle of 2022 award. Then, scroll down to the comment section and let us know if you agree.