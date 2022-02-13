The Tesla Model Y remains the undisputed king of electric crossovers from a sales perspective. But with more and more alternatives hitting the market, is it still your best option? YouTuber Cleanerwatt decided to find out, weighing up the Y against the Volkswagen ID.4, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 across several categories in a stat-oriented comparison.

Battery & Technology

The Model Y currently uses cylindrical battery cells meanwhile everything else mentioned above uses pouch cells. Cleanerwatt noted the 2022 Model Y has a pack level energy density of 180 Wh/kg, with the competition in the 160-170 Wh/kg range. Also, research indicates cylindrical cells have better longevity than pouch cells.

Range and Efficiency

Based off EPA figures, the Model Y wins here with its 330-mile range (in LR AWD guise) and 4.3 mi/kWh efficiency. However, all vehicles are pretty close with the Ioniq 5 LR RWD, Mach-E California RT.1, and EV6 LR RWD all having EPA certifications of over 300 miles.

The ID.4 Pro RWD is the only outlier with its 260-mile rating. However, EPA ranges don't always correlate to the real-world. Our tests show the Mach-E (California Route 1 Edition) is actually the best electric crossover when it comes to real-world driving range.

Cost Per Mile

This category consists of the MSRP of the vehicle divided by its range. The winner here is the Ioniq 5 with its cost per mile of $151.49. However, Cleanerwatt stated that, despite it coming last with a cost per mile of $178.75, the Model Y offers many unique tech features and therefore could be construed as more premium.

Cargo Room

The Mach-E has the largest frunk meanwhile the ID.4 has the most trunk space with the seats up, however with everything folded down the Model Y wins with up to 76.2 cubic feet of space.

Charging Speed

The EV6 and Ioniq 5 (both of which share a platform) are the fastest charging electric crossovers, with a 10-80% charge taking as little as 18 minutes on a 350 kW charger.

Safety

All have excellent safety scores, but the Tesla Model Y is the only to receive a five-star rating in each NHTSA rating. That said, the Mach-E, Ioniq 5 and EV6 are yet to be tested by the NHTSA. The Mach-E and Ioniq 5 did receive excellent Euro NCAP ratings, with the EV6 yet to be tested again.

Warranty

Clear win for Hyundai / Kia. The EV6 and Ioniq 5 have 10 year / 100,000-mile battery and powertrain warranties as well as 5-year / 60,000-mile general warranties.

Conclusion

Cleanerwatt believes the Model Y is still the best electric crossover, although it isn't as far ahead of the competition as it once was. What's your preferred choice between the Model Y, ID.4, Ioniq 5, EV6 and Mach-E? Let us know in the comments section below.