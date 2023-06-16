Tesla has increased the price of its Wall Connector for a second time this year. In January 2023, Tesla raised the price of the popular home charging solution from $350 to $425. The company has now hiked its price by another $50 – the connector now costs $475.

Despite the price increase, it remains one of the most affordable home charging options. The Ford Charge Station Pro, which supports the CCS1 standard, costs $1,310. Another wall box charger called the Pulsar Plus 48 EV that we reviewed previously costs $700. So considering the Tesla level two charger’s safety certification, warranty, and similar features as its competitors, it still appears to be a bargain.

Tesla had dropped the price of its home charger to $350 last year as it opened up its proprietary North American Charging Standard (NACS) for other carmakers to adopt.

Just about a week ago, General Motors announced that it would adopt the Tesla charging standard from 2024 offering customers an adapter, while future models would come with built-in NACS ports. Ford made a similar announcement in late May 2023. Aptera Motors, known for its solar-powered car, was the first to announce the adoption of NACS last year.

That said, the Wall Connector’s specs remain identical. The 48-amp unit can charge at 11.5 kilowatts and is capable of adding up to 44 miles of range per hour. It has an auto-sensing handle to open the charge port, Wi-Fi connectivity for over-the-air updates, scheduled charging and data tracking via the Tesla App, power share with up to six Wall Connectors, a four-year warranty for residential use and a 24-foot cable length, among functionalities.

Tesla’s J1772 connector, compatible with most North American electric vehicles, costs the same at $550 – it offers similar specs as the standard home charger with the NACS port.

Do you charge your Tesla at home? Let us know in the comments what your charging routine looks like.