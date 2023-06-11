In May, Tesla's sales of Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3/Model Y in China and exports from China increased quite noticeably compared to the previous year.

According to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA)'s data, the overall wholesale vehicle shipments (local retail sales and exports) of Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3/Model Y amounted to 77,695 units (up from 32,165 in May 2022, when the plant was recovering from lockdown).

* CPCA reports wholesale shipments, not registrations/customer deliveries.

Compared to the previous months, the output at the Giga Shanghai plant appears to be very stable this year.

During the first five months of the year, the total wholesale sales amounted to over 382,000, which is 77 percent more than a year ago at this point.

Retail Sales in China

Last month, the company's local sales in China amounted to 42,508 MIC cars (compared to 9,825 units a year ago).

Tesla MIC retail sales in China are usually the highest in the final month of a quarter (the first half of a quarter is usually focused on export).

So far this year, Tesla locally sold nearly 200,000 MIC electric cars in China, which is 84 percent more than a year ago. It means that after applying price reductions in January, Tesla is able to continue to increase its sales.

Export

According to the report, last month, 35,187 Tesla MIC cars were exported (58 percent more than a year ago). That's the best export result for the month of May.

Tesla usually exports the highest number of cars in the first month of a quarter, and then a substantial number of cars also in the second month of a quarter.

So far this year, Tesla exported almost 163,000 MIC cars from China, which is 69 percent more than a year ago. One of the latest, noticeable export markets for the Tesla Giga Shanghai plant is Canada.

Models

Tesla produces in Shanghai two MIC models - Model 3 and Model Y (both in various versions). In May, the Tesla Model 3 wholesale (retail sales in China plus export) amounted to 27,215, while the Tesla Model Y amounted to 50,480.

The local retail sales amounted to respectively 11,454 (up 190 percent year-over-year) and 31,054 (up 429 percent year-over-year). As we can see, the Tesla Model Y quite significantly outsells the Model 3.

So far this year, Tesla sold in China over 67,000 Model 3 (up 77 percent year-over-year) and over 152,000 Model Y (up 87 percent year-over-year).